'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Helps Newly Single Mom Amy Shop For Groceries With Nephews Gage & Glenn

lb sisters pp
Source: TLC
Apr. 18 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Food shopping is a Slaton family outing!

1000-Lb Sisters stars Tammy and Amy Slaton attempted to maintain a sense of normalcy for the latter's little ones, as they ventured out for a trip to Walmart in the midst of Amy's nasty divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Halterman.

lb sistes
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

On Sunday, April 9, Tammy, 36, joined her sister, 35, and nephews — Gage, 2, and Glenn, 9 months — to gather some groceries ahead of potential Easter festivities.

Amy, who has been single since her husband filed for divorce on Monday, March 13, showed over her drastic 125-pound weight loss while loading a hefty amount of items into the trunk of her car with the help of an unidentified younger male who accompanied the Slaton sisters on their outing, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

lb sisters
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Tammy chugged on a bottle of water and appeared to remain in an electric wheelchair-equipped shopping cart alongside her adorable nephews, who also stayed seated in their stroller attached cart, as their mama and the man filled their car with loads of goods and Tammy's oxygen tank.

Both sisters seemed in good spirits and dressed for the spring weather during their nearly two-hour long shopping spree, a source revealed to the news outlet.

Amy styled a casual flannel layered over a long-sleeve shirt, however, she must have gotten hot at some point and took off the button-up.

Tammy similarly opted for a simple camouflage zip-up and graphic T-Shirt, while both siblings sported a pair of black pants.

lb sisters
Source: MICHAEL MORETTI; TLC

Amy's errand to Walmart with her sons and sister comes on the same day Gage and Glenn split their time and spent a portion of Easter with their father, as OK! previously reported.

Michael took to Instagram for the very first time since his messy split from his estranged wife on the holiday, sharing an adorable photo of his 9-month-old covered in chocolate while sitting in his highchair.

"Happy Easter with my two beautiful boys," Michael captioned the photo, as he seemed to pay no mind to the various court orders filed between him and Amy throughout the past few months.

Source: OK!

The Sun obtained photos of Tammy, Amy, Glenn and Gage at Walmart.

