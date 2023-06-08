'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Is 'Thankful to Be Alive' After Obesity Nearly Killed Her: 'I Wised Up'
Tammy Slaton is feeling better than ever after losing more than 300 pounds and undergoing gastric bypass surgery.
The 1000-Lb Sisters star is enjoying the little things in life after almost dying during a 14-month rehab stay last year. The 36-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma and needed a ventilator after she stopped breathing, as discussed in her TLC reality show.
"I wised up and got my surgery," Slaton told a news publication in an interview published Wednesday, June 7. "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime."
"Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine," the television personality stated. Fans previously noticed Slaton was oxygen-free in numerous Instagram selfies, and they were more than thrilled to see it.
"I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it," she noted, as there has still been times Slaton has struggled to walk short distances and had to stop to catch her breath.
"I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am," Slaton concluded, although her family, friends and medical professionals have expressed she still has a long way to go in her weight loss journey in order to live a health life.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Looks So Healthy' After Whopping 300-Pound Weight Loss: See Photos
- '1000Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Abandons Oxygen Tube in 'Beautiful Photos' Following Dramatic Weight Loss
- 1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Needs to See a Physical Therapist and 'Start Putting More Effort' Into Her Health, Her Brother Says
While the 1000-Lb Sisters star has certainly made incredibly strides in her difficult obesity battle, her inner circle is worried she has become stagnant in her motivation and goals and seems to be settling back into her bad habits — like eating an abundance of fast food and vaping, as OK! previously reported
Slaton's brother, Chris Combs, was recently overheard discussing the situation with his half-sisters Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman.
"Tammy needs to start putting more effort in," a source claimed Chris expressed, suggesting: "She should start seeing a physical therapist."
"She just needs to start building her stamina (while walking)," he added of Slaton — who is estimated to weigh just over 400 pounds after previously weighing in at her heaviest of 717 pounds.
People spoke to Slaton about her current health status.