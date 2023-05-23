1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Needs to See a Physical Therapist and 'Start Putting More Effort' Into Her Health, Her Brother Says

As OK! previously reported, Tammy finally qualified for weight loss surgery last summer after a years-long health journey that involved an extended stay at an Ohio-based rehabilitation clinic.

Following the weight loss from her surgery, the TLC star, 36, is believed to have lost over 300 pounds and has been seen both standing unassisted and walking in public without the use of her wheelchair or her oxygen.

Despite these major wins, Tammy has also appeared to have been cheating frequently on her strict diet.