1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Needs to See a Physical Therapist and 'Start Putting More Effort' Into Her Health, Her Brother Says
1000-Lb Sisters star Chris Combs was overheard voicing concerns about his half-sister Tammy Slaton's health as she continues to seemingly backslide from her strict diet nearly one year after receiving bariatric surgery.
"Tammy needs to start putting more effort in," the source claimed Chris told his half-sisters, Amy and Amanda Halterman. "She should start seeing a physical therapist."
"She just needs to start building her stamina (while walking)," added the 42-year-old.
As OK! previously reported, Tammy finally qualified for weight loss surgery last summer after a years-long health journey that involved an extended stay at an Ohio-based rehabilitation clinic.
Following the weight loss from her surgery, the TLC star, 36, is believed to have lost over 300 pounds and has been seen both standing unassisted and walking in public without the use of her wheelchair or her oxygen.
Despite these major wins, Tammy has also appeared to have been cheating frequently on her strict diet.
Tammy was seen ordering food in a McDonald's drive-thru back in late April. That same weekend, she was photographed in a Walmart parking lot with a cart full of chips and candy. Not long after being spotted with the junk food, she was also seen enjoying a sugary, cold Starbucks drink.
Earlier this month, the 36-year-old joked she was a diet soda ambassador while posing with a bottle of Diet Coke on TikTok — a product that isn't generally recommended to patients after bariatric surgery due to the carbonation.
"Noooo!!! No carbonation. Please try to stop. You’re doing so good," a concerned fan commented, as another remarked, "I too [had] bariatric surgery. Every doctor is different but mine specifically said no carbonated drinks, especially since you had surgery not too long ago. Just some advice it would be better not to drink anything like that. Try sugar-free Gatorade or sugar-free flavored water. There’s also packets that you can add to your water that are soda flavor."
