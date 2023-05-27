OK Magazine
'1000Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Abandons Oxygen Tube in 'Beautiful Photos' Following Dramatic Weight Loss

tammy
Source: @queentammy86/Instagram
By:

May 27 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Tammy Slaton is showing off her transformation!

On Saturday, May 27, the 1000lb Sisters star uploaded a carousel of photos to Instagram, notably without the oxygen tube she was previously required to wear. In the six images, the reality TV personality was bare-faced in her rectangle-shaped glasses and a jean jacket.

"6 beautiful photos of myself without filters," Slaton penned alongside the post.

In response fans gushed over the 36-year-old's new look in her comments section.

"You look great, congratulations, all your hard work shows. You are glowing from the inside out. Keep going beautiful ❤️," one person raved, while another said, "Girl you are such an inspiration to so many. Your strength and perseverance is a fantastic example for so many struggling. Thank you for sharing your story. Keep rocking it beautiful!"

"You look 🙌great with out filters!!!! You have beautiful skin," a third user noted, while a fourth wrote, "Omg yes queen !!!! see!!! You don't need all that fancy filter. You look fierce as is! fabulous job and keep up the good work 👏👏👏 keep slaying!!!! 🔥🔥🙌."

The Kentucky native's weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, even commented on the upload, saying, "So proud of you❤️."

In the hit TLC show they showed Slaton's experience as she spent time in a weight loss rehab in Ohio. There the sister of Amy Halterman reached her goal weight, dropping from 717lbs. to 550lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said in the episode released February 7. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

While Slaton was happy with her results, not everyone was as supportive. As OK! previously reported, the celebrities brother Chris Combs recently expressed his concern for his sister who has not been keeping up with her strict diet as of late.

"Tammy needs to start putting more effort in," Combs allegedly said about Slaton. "She should start seeing a physical therapist."

"She just needs to start building her stamina (while walking)," he added.

