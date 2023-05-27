'1000Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Abandons Oxygen Tube in 'Beautiful Photos' Following Dramatic Weight Loss

"You look 🙌great with out filters!!!! You have beautiful skin," a third user noted, while a fourth wrote, "Omg yes queen !!!! see!!! You don't need all that fancy filter. You look fierce as is! fabulous job and keep up the good work 👏👏👏 keep slaying!!!! 🔥🔥🙌."

The Kentucky native's weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, even commented on the upload, saying, "So proud of you❤️."