'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Scolded for Drinking Diet Soda After Gastric Bypass Surgery: 'Please Try to Stop'

Although Slaton was drinking a zero calorie beverage, the TLC star's followers quickly scolded her, informing the television personality that she should not be consuming any carbonation whatsoever after she underwent gastric bypass surgery during the summer of last year.

"Noooo!!! No carbonation. Please try to stop. You’re doing so good," one user begged, as another added, "I too [had] bariatric surgery. Every doctor is different but mine specifically said no carbonated drinks, especially since you had surgery not too long ago. Just some advice it would be better not to drink anything like that. Try sugar-free Gatorade or sugar-free flavored water. There’s also packets that you can add to your water that are soda flavor."