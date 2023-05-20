'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Scolded for Drinking Diet Soda After Gastric Bypass Surgery: 'Please Try to Stop'
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton fueled growing concerns for her health after she posted a series of selfies while holding a bottle of Diet Coke on Thursday, May 18.
"L O L diet sodie ambassador," the 36-year-old captioned the post. Slaton seemed to be feeling herself in a purple T-shirt and a fresh blue manicure, pouting her lips at the camera with her oxygen mask plugged into her nose.
Although Slaton was drinking a zero calorie beverage, the TLC star's followers quickly scolded her, informing the television personality that she should not be consuming any carbonation whatsoever after she underwent gastric bypass surgery during the summer of last year.
"Noooo!!! No carbonation. Please try to stop. You’re doing so good," one user begged, as another added, "I too [had] bariatric surgery. Every doctor is different but mine specifically said no carbonated drinks, especially since you had surgery not too long ago. Just some advice it would be better not to drink anything like that. Try sugar-free Gatorade or sugar-free flavored water. There’s also packets that you can add to your water that are soda flavor."
"I thought you weren’t supposed to drink any carbonated drinks after bypass surgery. Maybe it’s changed 🤷🏻♀️. You look great and I’m sure feeling so much better now. Keep it up!!" a third person pointed out.
Others defended Slaton, asking social media users to leave the reality star alone after she lost a whopping 300 pounds following a 14-month rehab stay and the surgical procedure.
"Funny how all of y’all should just mind your business and congratulate @queentammy86 on deciding to change her life for the better! Congrats tam tam!!" a supportive fan expressed to Slaton, who currently is estimated to weigh just over 400 pounds.
"Everyone can have a cheat day, leave her alone and let her live her life," another admirer demanded.
Diet Coke seems to be the least of problems concerning Slaton's eating patterns, as she was recently spotted having McDonald's and vaping multiple times — all while still needing the support of an oxygen tank, a walker and her wheelchair, on occasion.