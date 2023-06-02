'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Looks So Healthy' After Whopping 300-Pound Weight Loss: See Photos
Tammy Slaton is totally feeling herself after losing more than 300 pounds!
The 1000-Lb Sisters star pouted her lips at the camera for a carousel of selfies shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 1.
Slaton once again used her go-to filter to cover her natural face while sporting a furry wolf-ear headband — which some fans speculated was because she appeared to be staying at one of the Great Wolf Lodge's various locations.
The TLC star donned a rainbow tie-dye shirt and wore her glasses, but appeared to be free of an oxygen tank and was breathing on her own. This is yet another milestone in Slaton's health journey, as she previously ditched her wheelchair after losing a whopping 300 pounds post-rehab stay and gastric bypass surgery.
As always, Slaton's fans lifted her up in the comments section of the post, ecstatic to see the 36-year-old enjoying life and in good spirits.
"You are looking so healthy lately 👏👏👏👏👏," one supporter wrote, as another expressed: "Good to see you active on social media. For a while I was worried about you I had no news. Very good to see you breathing alone and without help from anything."
"You look great!! Your hard work is paying off," a third person gushed.
Of course, Slaton's critics had something to say about her constant use of face-altering filters as well, as one user snubbed, "right back to using filters. Noooooo," while another added, "again with the filters you got to stop it. You look ridiculous."
Slaton recently grew tired of haters constantly demanding her to stop using special effects when she poses for selfies.
"6 beautiful photos of myself without filters," the reality star captioned a series of natural pictures on Saturday, May 27, seemingly clapping back at her followers' constant nagging.
Although Slaton appeared to be making strides in her health journey after breathing sans oxygen support, her family members reportedly believe their sibling needs to be trying much harder.
"Tammy needs to start putting more effort in," a source said they overheard the YouTuber's brother Chris Combs admit during a conversation with his half-sisters, Amy and Amanda Halterman, as OK! previously reported.
"She should start seeing a physical therapist," he allegedly continued. "She just needs to start building her stamina [while walking]."