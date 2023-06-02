'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Looks So Healthy' After Whopping 300-Pound Weight Loss: See Photos

Slaton once again used her go-to filter to cover her natural face while sporting a furry wolf-ear headband — which some fans speculated was because she appeared to be staying at one of the Great Wolf Lodge's various locations.

The TLC star donned a rainbow tie-dye shirt and wore her glasses, but appeared to be free of an oxygen tank and was breathing on her own. This is yet another milestone in Slaton's health journey, as she previously ditched her wheelchair after losing a whopping 300 pounds post-rehab stay and gastric bypass surgery.