'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Died Due to Complications of Super Morbid Obesity

During one of her final visits with Caleb, Tammy got emotional as she listened to her husband read a poem he wrote for her.

"Sunflower, sunflower, God planted you as a seed in a field full of many, but you he meant for me," Caleb read his own words, choking back tears. "In fields full of green, representing the life that you have breathed inside your king."

"You’re my sunflower," Caleb confessed at the time before tragically promising her, "I’m gonna be there. I’m coming home baby. I don’t know when and I don’t know how but I’m getting there."

The poem was read at Caleb's funeral and everyone in attendance became overwhelmed with emotion.