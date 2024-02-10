'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Died Due to Complications of Super Morbid Obesity
Caleb Willingham, late husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, passed away in June 2023 due to complications of super morbid obesity, a condition that he had struggled with for several years.
Caleb died at 40 years old, while he was at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, where he and Tammy initially met during their respective weight-loss journeys.
The couple's wedding ceremony took place in November 2022 and was featured as part of the fourth season of the popular TLC reality series.
According to the case summary provided by the Lucas County Coroner's Office, Caleb suffered from a large globoid heart, enlarged cardiomyocytes with patchy interstitial fibrosis. Caleb also had heavy mucus in both bronchi, mechanical compression of lungs with the left collapsed and right partially inflated, as well as a large, fatty liver.
A final forensic toxicology report showed that Caleb also had Hydrocodone in his system, a semisynthetic opioid used to treat pain and coughs.
1000-Lb. Sisters chronicles the lives of Tammy and her sister Amy, both of whom have battled with severe obesity. In recent years, individuals like Tammy and her sister Amy have become public figures, using their platform to raise awareness about the physical, emotional, and societal challenges faced by those struggling with obesity.
Their reality TV show offers viewers a glimpse into the difficult journey of weight loss, while shedding light on the importance of proper nutrition, exercise and medical support.
During one of her final visits with Caleb, Tammy got emotional as she listened to her husband read a poem he wrote for her.
"Sunflower, sunflower, God planted you as a seed in a field full of many, but you he meant for me," Caleb read his own words, choking back tears. "In fields full of green, representing the life that you have breathed inside your king."
"You’re my sunflower," Caleb confessed at the time before tragically promising her, "I’m gonna be there. I’m coming home baby. I don’t know when and I don’t know how but I’m getting there."
The poem was read at Caleb's funeral and everyone in attendance became overwhelmed with emotion.
