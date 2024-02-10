OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > 1000-Lb Sisters
OK LogoNEWS

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Died Due to Complications of Super Morbid Obesity

tammy slatons husband died due to complications of morbid obesity
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 9 2024, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Caleb Willingham, late husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, passed away in June 2023 due to complications of super morbid obesity, a condition that he had struggled with for several years.

Article continues below advertisement
tammy slatons husband died due to complications of morbid obesity
Source: MEGA

Caleb Willingham died due to complications of super morbid obesity.

Caleb died at 40 years old, while he was at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, where he and Tammy initially met during their respective weight-loss journeys.

The couple's wedding ceremony took place in November 2022 and was featured as part of the fourth season of the popular TLC reality series.

Article continues below advertisement
tammy slatons husband died due to complications of morbid obesity
Source: MEGA

Caleb suffered from a large globoid heart, enlarged cardiomyocytes with patchy interstitial fibrosis.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the case summary provided by the Lucas County Coroner's Office, Caleb suffered from a large globoid heart, enlarged cardiomyocytes with patchy interstitial fibrosis. Caleb also had heavy mucus in both bronchi, mechanical compression of lungs with the left collapsed and right partially inflated, as well as a large, fatty liver.

A final forensic toxicology report showed that Caleb also had Hydrocodone in his system, a semisynthetic opioid used to treat pain and coughs.

MORE ON:
1000-Lb Sisters
Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slaton emotional poem written by caleb willingham
Source: MEGA

Caleb reading his poem to his wife Tammy.

Article continues below advertisement

1000-Lb. Sisters chronicles the lives of Tammy and her sister Amy, both of whom have battled with severe obesity. In recent years, individuals like Tammy and her sister Amy have become public figures, using their platform to raise awareness about the physical, emotional, and societal challenges faced by those struggling with obesity.

Their reality TV show offers viewers a glimpse into the difficult journey of weight loss, while shedding light on the importance of proper nutrition, exercise and medical support.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

During one of her final visits with Caleb, Tammy got emotional as she listened to her husband read a poem he wrote for her.

"Sunflower, sunflower, God planted you as a seed in a field full of many, but you he meant for me," Caleb read his own words, choking back tears. "In fields full of green, representing the life that you have breathed inside your king."

"You’re my sunflower," Caleb confessed at the time before tragically promising her, "I’m gonna be there. I’m coming home baby. I don’t know when and I don’t know how but I’m getting there."

The poem was read at Caleb's funeral and everyone in attendance became overwhelmed with emotion.

RadarOnline.com reported the details of Caleb's cause of death.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.