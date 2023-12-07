'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional After Hearing Poem Written by Husband Caleb Willingham
Tammy Slaton got teary-eyed while listening to a poem her husband, Caleb Willingham, wrote for her in a sneak peek for the season premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters.
In the clip, the newly married couple are preparing to say goodbye to each other. Tammy is moving out of the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility to go back home to Kentucky, while Caleb needs to stay to work on his health so that he can eventually be approved for weight-loss surgery.
"Sunflower, sunflower, God planted you as a seed in a field full of many, but you he meant for me," Caleb reads his own words, choking back emotion. "In fields full of green, representing the life that you have breathed inside your king."
Tammy fights tears while she listens to the poem, finally telling him, "I love it," when he finishes reading.
"You’re my sunflower," Caleb confesses before they share a long hug.
"I’m gonna be there. I’m coming home baby," he assures her. "I don’t know when and I don’t know how but I’m getting there."
Later, Caleb admits in a confessional that he's scared of what the future may hold for their relationship.
"I have the love of my life right here with me and now I'm losing it," he says. "The biggest fear I have right now is not knowing our future. I'm happy for her, but it's scary."
Unfortunately, Caleb didn't make it home. This past April, the 40-year-old announced in a since-deleted social media post that he and Tammy were separated. Two months later, Caleb passed away due to natural causes from an unspecified medical issue.
"The death was then turned over to the Sandusky County Coroner's office due to the EMS Captain being unable to make contact with the patient's personal physician," the police paperwork read at the time. "This death investigation is concluded by this department."
Shortly after his passing, Tammy confirmed the tragic news on social media with a carousel of photos of them together and a heartfelt message.
"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote via Instagram. "Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️."
The 37-year-old reality star later opened up on the complicated grieving process of mourning her ex in a candid TikTok.
"I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this," she told fans while fighting back emotions. "Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do ... I miss him like crazy."
Watch the new episode of 1000-Lb Sisters on Tuesday, December 12, on TLC.
