'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional After Hearing Poem Written by Husband Caleb Willingham

"Sunflower, sunflower, God planted you as a seed in a field full of many, but you he meant for me," Caleb reads his own words, choking back emotion. "In fields full of green, representing the life that you have breathed inside your king."

Tammy fights tears while she listens to the poem, finally telling him, "I love it," when he finishes reading.

"You’re my sunflower," Caleb confesses before they share a long hug.

"I’m gonna be there. I’m coming home baby," he assures her. "I don’t know when and I don’t know how but I’m getting there."