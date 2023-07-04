'1000-Lb' Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Was 'Trying So Hard' to Help Late Husband Caleb Willingham Turn His Life Around
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was doing everything she could to get through to her husband, Caleb Willingham, prior to his tragic death.
"Tammy was trying so hard to get him to turn around because she's like, 'Look, I did it,' and he didn't have the motivation or the willpower," a source spilled to an outlet.
The former couple first met at an Ohio-based rehabilitation center where they were both in-patients for their respective weight-related health concerns. They quickly sparked a whirlwind romance and after only a few weeks of dating, the late 39-year-old popped the question in the parking lot of the medical facility.
They tied the knot last November in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by family and friends. However, after Tammy was released from rehab, the pair was struck with relationship struggles.
Tammy was left frustrated and upset by Caleb dragging his feet to file the appropriate paperwork to transfer to a clinic nearer to her home in Kentucky and concerned by his lack of drive to stick to his health goals.
The source spilled the TLC star "wanted to get a divorce because she has a husband that isn't getting better and doesn't care." The source revealed that despite their rift, his death was still "devastating" to her because they had been "best friends" and each other's "supporters" throughout rehab.
As OK! previously reported, Tammy bravely opened up on her ex's passing in a heartbreaking TikTok shared earlier this week.
"Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do. I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for — I'm sorry," she said before dissolving into tears. "Thank you, everybody, for your comments, I appreciate it, I really do."
Adding that she was grateful that he wouldn't be "in pain anymore," she ended the video assuring fans that she "really loved him."
