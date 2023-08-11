Everything '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Has Said About Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Tragic Death

Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based rehabilitation center and got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. They said "I Do" in November 2022 surrounded by friends and family members. However, Caleb announced back in April that they had called it quits.

Although the TLC star and the 40-year-old had been separated at the time, in the weeks following his death, Tammy opened up to her fans about her complicated feelings of grief.