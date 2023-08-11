Everything '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Has Said About Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Tragic Death
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton confirmed last month that her estranged husband Caleb Willingham tragically passed away on Friday, June 30.
"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," she penned to her Instagram next to a carousel of photos of them together.
Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based rehabilitation center and got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. They said "I Do" in November 2022 surrounded by friends and family members. However, Caleb announced back in April that they had called it quits.
Although the TLC star and the 40-year-old had been separated at the time, in the weeks following his death, Tammy opened up to her fans about her complicated feelings of grief.
"I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this," the 37-year-old told fans in an emotional TikTok. "Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do ... I miss him like crazy."
Tammy also thanked fans for their words of love and support, but clarified that she would not "get into details" regarding his cause of death because "that's really personal."
One of Tammy's close pals later revealed the exes had once been "best friends and supporters of each other" and that his death was "devastating" to Tammy. "She told me she could have easily been him," they added.
On Wednesday, July 19, Tammy appeared to be in better spirits when she quipped on TikTok that she wouldn't be tying the knot again anytime soon. The television personality was using a social media filter that claimed it could predict how she would end the year, but when it popped up engaged, Tammy feigned surprise and put a hand over her mouth.
"lol not happening," she captioned the video.
Late last month, Tammy was seen sobbing at Caleb's funeral as 1000-Lb Sisters crewmembers captured the somber event on camera. Season 4B is expected to delve into their past relationship struggles, as well as the aftermath of Caleb's passing.