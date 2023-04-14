'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Spotted In McDonald's Drive-Thru After Sparking Divorce Rumors
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton appears to have given herself a break from her strict diet over Easter weekend.
Shortly after she was spotted smoking from a vape pen while leaving Walmart with a cart full of chips and sweet treats, the 36-year-old was seen going through a McDonald's drive-thru for a quick bite to eat.
The reality television star was photographed sitting in her car and holding a bag of McDonald's on Sunday, April 9, while momentarily parked in the famed fast food joint's drive-thru. Her younger sister, Amy, 35, was also with her in the backseat of the vehicle.
After paying for the food, the duo left the restaurant and made their way home. However, Amy was later seen holding a Wendy's drink cup when exiting the van, implying the sisters had likely made another food stop prior to Mickey D's.
This diet-breaking behavior comes as Tammy continues to spark rumors that her whirlwind romance with husband Caleb Willingham is over. As OK! previously reported, fans first suspected the couple had parted ways after Tammy quietly changed her TikTok screen name from Willingham to Slaton.
The rumors only intensified after Caleb made a cryptic Facebook post.
"Since privacy doesn't exist anymore, here are a few answers," the 39-year-old wrote in the since-deleted social media update. "Yes and no... Not really... and forever... you guys can fill in the questions."
Followers quickly theorized which fan questions he was answering and what that meant for his relationship with Tammy, as well as his future on the hit TLC show.
"The yes and no goes with 'Did you really like Tammy?'" one fan guessed. "The 'not really' goes with 'Did you think you actually fooled the viewers with your terrible acting?' And the 'forever' goes with 'How long will you be in rehab?'"
Caleb and Tammy first met while they were both patients at the same Ohio-based rehab facility and announced their engagement only a few weeks after they started dating.
The pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2022.
