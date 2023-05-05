Major Milestones: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Goes on Rare Outing Sans Wheelchair After 300 Pound Weight Loss
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is making major moves — to the boutique!
In a series of TikToks, the 36-year-old documented a rare outing to the store where she shopped without the use of her wheelchair. This is something she's only been able to do more recently since her impressive 300 pound weight loss.
"Hey, ya'll. Today, I'm at my niece's shop," Tammy said in a short intro for one of the videos, followed by her niece introducing herself and showing off several of their most recent items in stock for the Spring.
The TLC star was sitting down in the first clip as her niece displayed an array of brightly colored shirts and dresses. However, in the second TikTok, Tammy could be seen standing without assistance as she placed a few items of her own on the counter to purchase.
Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate Tammy on continuing to make milestones in her years-long weight loss journey.
"Tammy you are getting so tiny!!!!! You look amazing 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," one user gushed, while another added, "It’s so good to see you up and walking!!!!!!! You are doing so good girl!!!!!!!!"
A third commenter told her she should do a follow-up TikTok of her modeling her new 'fits and a fourth doubled down on the request, asking for a full shopping haul video.
This rare outing comes one week after Tammy's husband, Caleb Willingham, confirmed their whirlwind relationship was officially over.
"If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now," the 39-year-old penned in a since-erased Facebook post. "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that."
Following Caleb's confirmation of their split, Tammy sparked concerns that she was backsliding on her diet after being spotted in a McDonald's drive-thru. That same weekend, she was seen with a cart full of chips and candy in a grocery store parking lot.
Despite the rumors, the reality television personality appears to be doing better than ever. She recently shared photos of herself hanging out with younger sister Amy and a group of friends for a fun girls' night — both wheelchair and oxygen free!
Two weeks earlier, she also flaunted her curves in a low cut, floral patterned top in a playful TikTok shared late last month.