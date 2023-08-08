Busted! 15 Celebrities Who Once Filed Bankruptcy: Cyndi Lauper, Stan Lee, Aaron Carter and More

Nearly a decade prior to his death, Aaron Carter filed for personal bankruptcy due to his tax and credit debts exceeding $3.5 million.

According to the documents, Nick Carter's younger brother owed $2.2 million to creditors on top of his $1.3 million income tax debt and $31,166 American Express bill.

"Aaron filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection to alleviate past issues in an effort to move forward with his life and career," his representative said at that time. "The overwhelming majority of the debt he is asking to be discharged is from more than 10 years ago when he was a minor and not in control of his finances."

Although he recovered from the financial loss, a legal filing struck his estate and detailed the thousands of dollars of debts he made prior to his death.

Media outlets estimated that his liabilities at the time of his demise were over $2 million.