Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Her and John Legend's 4 Kids After Welcoming Son Wren Via Surrogate
Chrissy Teigen can't help but showcase her family-of-six after she and husband John Legend welcomed son Wren last month!
In a Sunday, July 2, Instagram post, the Cravings cookbook author shared new pictures of their kids, and in the caption, she referenced her grueling IVF treatments and the wonderful surrogate they used to add a fourth child to their pack.
"4 people I made (with lots of help from other people lol)," Teigen wrote. "I love them so much i could explode into 1 million pieces."
The first shot was a close-up of their youngest, who made an adorable facial expression while being held. The second snap pictured daughter Luna, 7, sitting on the staircase while dressed in a mermaid outfit, while picture number three featured 5-month-old daughter Esti sitting in a chair clad in a onesie and bib.
The fourth photo was of son Miles, 5, showing off his blue-stained teeth while chowing down on a snow cone outside.
Wren's arrival came as a complete shock to the public since Teigen, 37, gave birth to Esti in January. In a social media message, the model explained that after she and Legend, 44, lost their son Jack in the third trimester during 2020, they decided to try for a baby again using a surrogate.
"In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!" she wrote. "At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time."
The duo then "restarted the IVF process and "made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."
They then met a woman named Alexandra, who agreed to be their surrogate for a fourth child.
"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," Teigen concluded.