10 of the Most Viral Moments From the 2024 Paris Olympics: Sharpshooters, 'Pommel Horse Guy' and More

Snoop Dogg became the star of the 2024 Paris Olympics after successfully being NBC's special correspondent and Team USA's biggest supporter.

The "Young, Wild & Free" singer, 52, made headlines when photos and videos captured him dancing when Simone Biles finally stood on the gymnastics floor for the qualifying round. He also energetically cheered for Caleb Dressel, who competed in the Men's 4x100m freestyle relay and won gold.

The record producer also experienced being an Olympian by swimming with Michael Phelps and running on the race track.