10 of the Most Viral Moments From the 2024 Paris Olympics: Sharpshooters, 'Pommel Horse Guy' and More
A Busy Snoop Dogg Conquered the Olympics
Snoop Dogg became the star of the 2024 Paris Olympics after successfully being NBC's special correspondent and Team USA's biggest supporter.
The "Young, Wild & Free" singer, 52, made headlines when photos and videos captured him dancing when Simone Biles finally stood on the gymnastics floor for the qualifying round. He also energetically cheered for Caleb Dressel, who competed in the Men's 4x100m freestyle relay and won gold.
The record producer also experienced being an Olympian by swimming with Michael Phelps and running on the race track.
A Pool Worker Stole the Show
Viral flowery Speedo man, who earned the nickname "Bob the Cap Catcher," became a star during the women's 100-meter breaststroke when he helped American swimmer Emma Webber find and retrieve her swimming cap.
NBC News and more outlets released a video of the man rocking his eye-catching swimwear while walking across the venue before diving to get the missing item. As he exited the pool, he received a massive cheer from the crowd.
An Egyptian Fencer Competed While Pregnant
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez made a shocking announcement after her 2024 Paris Olympics stint, confirming she competed with her "little Olympian."
“7 MONTHS PREGNANT OLYMPIAN!” she shared on Instagram, which has since gone viral. “What appears to you as two players on the podium they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!"
Hafez continued, “My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!”
Gabriel Medina 'Levitated' After Surfing a Large Wave
Jérôme Brouillet of Agence France-Presse and Olympic surfer Gabriel Medina both made headlines after an image of the Brazilian athlete and his board defying gravity was shared online.
The photographer captured the moment during the surf competition in Teahupo’o, Tahiti.
“So he is at the back of the wave and I can’t see him and then he pops up and I took four pictures and one of them was this one,” Brouillet explained to The Guardian. “It was not hard to take the picture. It was more about anticipating the moment and where Gabriel will kick off the wave.”
Medina recorded 9.90 points, the highest single-wave score in Olympic history.
Kim Yeji Became a Social Media Star
South Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji has been named the "coolest athlete" at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to her savage demeanor and style when she participated in the 10-meter air pistol women’s event.
Kim, who won the silver medal, was compared to James Bond and Jujutsu Kaisen character Satoru Gojo after emerging as the internet's latest breakout star.
North and South Korean Athletes Shared the Podium
Amid the tension between North and South Korea, the countries' table tennis players united on the Olympic medal podium and showed a rare show following the ceremony.
South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon took a group photo that featured the North Korean silver medalists and Chinese gold medalists using a Samsung phone.
"I congratulated them when they were introduced as Silver medalists," said Lim.
Commentators immediately praised the athletes for showing the true spirit of the Olympics, and videos of the moment made the rounds online afterward.
Simone Biles Broke More Records
Biles returned stronger to the 2024 Paris Olympics after she dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The American athlete, who has since been named the most decorated gymnast in history, broke 13 records after winning three golds in the team all-around, individual all-around and vault events, and one silver in the floor exercise routine.
She became the first American athlete to win two Olympic gold medals in vault, the first American gymnast to win three medals for the gymnastics team events and the most awarded American gymnast at the Olympics.
Biles now has a total of 11 Olympic medals.
Stephen Nedoroscik Captured the Internet's Attention as People's Favorite Olympian
Stephen Nedoroscik's Olympic debut was a triumphant one.
The 25-year-old Penn State graduate, who earned the nickname "Pommel Horse Guy," helped the U.S. men score the bronze — their first Olympic medal in 16 years. He also became the only team member to qualify for an individual event, pommel horse, where he also won a bronze.
Fans called him the real-life Clark Kent, as he took his glasses off before his 45-second performance despite having two eye conditions.
Nedoroscik also made headlines after solving a Rubik's cube in under 10 seconds while in Paris for the Olympics.
Yusuf Dikec Became the 2024 Olympics' John Wick
Another viral sharpshooter, Turkey's Yusuf Dikec, offered a John Wick live-action scene when he competed in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event while only wearing a casual attire, his glasses and a simple ear plug. Despite skipping special shooting lenses, he dominated the 2024 Paris Olympics and won silver.
Zhou Yaqin Showed a Cute Reaction on the Podium
Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin won everyone's hearts with her priceless reaction when she saw Alice D'Amato and Manila Esposito biting their medals on the podium after winning the balance team final.
The 18-year-old gymnast looked perplexed by the traditional gesture, but she mimicked the athletes and posed with her medal.