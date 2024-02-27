OK Magazine
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi Found After Worried Wife Angela Deem Reported Him Missing

day fiance michael ilesanmi found wife missing
Source: @deemangela/Instagram
By:

Feb. 27 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

The search for 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi has come to an end.

The reality television personality is no longer missing after his wife, Angela Deem, revealed she couldn’t get into contact with him earlier this month.

day fiance michael ilesanmi found wife missing
Source: @MICHAEL_ILESANMI90DAYOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Michael Ilesanmi has been found after his wife, Angela Deem, expressed concern about his whereabouts.

Ilesanmi showed up at the police department on Monday, February 26, to confirm he was fine after concerns swirled about his unknown whereabouts, the Jeff Davis County Sherriff’s Office, located in Hazlehurst, Ga., informed RadarOnline.com.

The Nigerian TLC star checked in with law enforcement just hours after his wife took to TikTok to express worries about where her husband was.

day fiance michael ilesanmi found wife missing
Source: @MICHAEL_ILESANMI90DAYOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

The '90 Day Fiancé' star checked in with police after a $10,000 reward was reportedly offered for his return.

"Michael's been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can't find him," Deem shared in the social media video.

Deem reportedly issued a $10,000 reward for his successful return, per the news publication.

"Michael left everything here. I know that there's people probably think, 'Oh, maybe he just left.' But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," she explained to reality blogger John Yates.

Deem continued: "If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I'm gonna tell you, they say, 'Angela, he's f------ walked out because he's got no reason to stay here.' I don't want to believe that."

day fiance michael ilesanmi found wife missing
Source: TLC

The reality couple tied the knot in 2020 after meeting online in 2018.

"He's my husband and I love him and I don't know where he's at. As long as he's safe, just call us," she begged. "The police are involved. This is beyond what the f--- is going on. You got my four grandkids crying that something's wrong with you."

"This is not Karine [Martins] and Paul [Staehle]," Deem added, seemingly snubbing another 90 Day Fiancé couple after Staehle went missing in Brazil in September 2023.

Ilesanmi and Deem's marital drama comes more than three years after they tied the knot in 2020. The pair met online, with their love story played out for the cameras on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and other hit TLC spin-offs.

During appearances on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Deem and Ilesanmi discussed troubles within their relationship.

day fiance michael ilesanmi found wife missing
Source: @deemangela/Instagram

It's believed the pair called it quits on their relationship earlier this month.

While the show was meant to bring couples to paradise in an effort to sort through their struggles, Ilesanmi had to appear virtually due to his lack of a visa.

It's unclear the exact current status of their marriage, however, a report from Screen Rant earlier this month revealed the couple had allegedly split.

Source: OK!

The controversial couple had their fair share of drama, as Deem agreed to marry Ilesanmi even after discovering he had a secret girlfriend and was cheating on her.

Deem's controlling behavior throughout her relationship with Michael has causing social media users to label her "verbally abusive" among other derogatory descriptors.

