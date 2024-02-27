'90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi Found After Worried Wife Angela Deem Reported Him Missing

"Michael left everything here. I know that there's people probably think, 'Oh, maybe he just left.' But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," she explained to reality blogger John Yates.

Deem continued: "If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I'm gonna tell you, they say, 'Angela, he's f------ walked out because he's got no reason to stay here.' I don't want to believe that."