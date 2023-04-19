OK Magazine
Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Demands Answers For Singer's Death, Confirms Autopsy Results Don't Provide 'Closure'

aaron carter pp
By:

Apr. 19 2023, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

Aaron Carter's on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, doesn't feel at peace by the latest confirmation of the late singer's cause of death.

Following the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's conclusion on Tuesday, April 18, that Carter died in November 2022 by drowning after taking prescription pills and huffing cans of compressed air, Martin spoke out in an effort to demand answers for the father of her child's passing.

aaron carter
"The results of the autopsy are not closure for me," Martin, who shares her 1-year-old son, Prince, with Carter, admitted to a publication just hours after news broke of the examiner's report.

"It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" the 30-year-old explained of why she, along with members of Carter's family, refuse to believe their was no foul play involved in their loved one's sudden death last year.

aaron carter
"I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day," Martin continued, concluding: "I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."

Both the confirmed cause of Carter's passing and Martin's statement of concern come more than one month after the "I Want Candy" singer's mother, Jane, took to social media with horrifying photos of her son's death scene alongside a detailed description as to why she believes the father-of-one's death was a "possible homicide."

MORE ON:
Aaron Carter
aaron carter
"I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," Carter's heartbroken mom expressed via Facebook while sharing gruesome photos of the bathtub where the pop star's body was found by his housekeeper on Saturday, November 5.

"Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police, but they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years, Aaron had a lot of death threats and many, many people who were making his life miserable," her message continued in part.

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to Martin regarding her feelings about Carter's autopsy report.

