Aaron Carter 'Wanted Nothing To Do With' His Memoir Prior To His Tragic Death: Source
Days before Aaron Carter's memoir is set to be released posthumously, it's been revealed the late pop star didn't even want it to be published prior to his shocking passing.
"Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped," one of his reps shared. "So the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not. That’s against Aaron’s wishes."
Several excerpts from the tell-all have already been released, detailing everything from his teen relationship with Hilary Duff to his struggles with substance abuse and suicidal ideation.
"Making beats saved my life. I was always suicidal, especially through those years. I never attempted suicide but never had anyone to talk to about it. But I knew I loved life too much to actually do it," Carter wrote in the upcoming book. "Hopefully I won't do it. Having lost my own family, I want to have my own. That’s the best feeling."
However, it's not only been the "I Want Candy" singer's reps who have slammed the release of the unauthorized memoir. Duff also spoke out against the publishing house's choices, claiming Ballast Books was "disgusting" for proceeding to sell Carter's unfinished life story so soon after he was found dead in his Lancaster home.
"It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," she said in a recent interview.
As OK! previously reported, the 34-year-old was discovered dead in his bathtub by his housekeeper on Saturday, November 5. Police, as well as homicide detectives, arrived to his home that same day, later sharing they had found cans of compressed air and prescription pills near his body.