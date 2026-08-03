Aaron Rodgers Credits Wife Brittani for Reuniting Him With Estranged Family: 'It's Been Really Beautiful to Reconnect'

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Aaron Rodgers praised his wife for helping to end a decade-long estrangement with his family. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback married his wife, Brittani, in 2025 and opened up about their relationship in a conversation with the NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on August 1. Rodgers revealed that he reconnected with his parents, Darla and Ed Rodgers, and his brother, Luke Rodgers, earlier this year. "I’m happy to be reunited and that part of my life is a really beautiful addition and I got to give my wife a lot of credit – not that she was pushing me, because she never was, but just the way that she loves and supports me," he said.

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'It's Been a Couple-Year Process'

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers said there had been 'a lot' of conversations between him and his family.

He said the process of rekindling his familial relationships has taken some time and several difficult conversations. "There’s been a lot of conversation about it outside of my own conversation for so many years," he said of their rift. "A big part of it was getting married and having those conversations with my wife that allowed me to kind of open up to the possibility of coming together." "It’s been a couple-year process now, the conversations with them," Aaron added.

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Source: @Aaron Rodgers/instagram Aaron Rodgers posted photos with his parents, Darla and Ed Rodgers.

Aaron recently spent time with family and shared pictures on social media of their reunion on July 20. He called the budding relationship "beautiful." "I got to spend a long weekend recently in Nashville with my parents and my brother and his sweet wife and their incredible two kids," Aaron explained. "So, I got to be an uncle, so it’s really special." "It’s been really beautiful to reconnect with them – all of them," he continued.

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Talked to Aaron Rodgers about reuniting with his family and the role his wife played in it. pic.twitter.com/Nw2jDBanno — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 1, 2026 Source: @KyleBrandt/X Kyle Brandt asked Aaron Rodgers about the relationship with his family.

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'A Lot of My Life Has Been Full-Circle'

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers gushed over his wife, Brittani.

Aaron gushed that his wife's relationship with his family has been "special," though he did not wish to further disclose the reason for his estrangement from his family or decision to speak with them again. "Having her by my side during this process has been really special, and I miss those relationships," Aaron reminisced. "And there are reasons for it that don’t need to be talked about, but I’m thankful that that’s come all the way back around." "It’s really special," he added. "A lot of my life has been full-circle, I think the last year, and that was part of it."

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers began dating his wife in December 2024.