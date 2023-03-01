Aaron Rodgers Parties With Multiple Beautiful Women Days After Completing His Isolated Darkness Retreat

Rumors have been running rampant that Rodgers might sign with the New York Jets, but many fans sternly believe he would never leave his beloved Wisconsin team.

"I don't want to drag anybody around. Look, I'm answering questions about it because they asked about it. I'm talking about it because it's important to me," he concluded. "If you don't like it, if you think it's drama, you think I'm being a diva or whatever, just tune it out. That's fine. But this is my life, it's important to me, and I'll make a decision soon enough and then we'll go down that road and be really excited about it."

TMZ reported on the football player's bar outing.