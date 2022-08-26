'Gen 'C' Taking Over': Abby De La Rosa Jokes About Nick Cannon Expecting 10th Child
Mama’s got jokes!
Shortly after Nick Cannon revealed that he was expecting his tenth child on social media with model Brittany Bell on Thursday, August 25, it seems Abby De La Rosa, one of the TV personality’s former flames, had quite a bit to say about her ex’s baby news.
"Move over kardashians," she wrote alongside a reel from comic Brian Moller poking fun at Cannon’s latest addition. “Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy,” she quipped, adding several laughing emojis.
De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child, shares one-year-old twins with Cannon, Zion and Zillion, who were born in 2021. Though sources have stated that Cannon is the father of De La Rosa's latest addition, neither the model nor Cannon have confirmed these claims.
Earlier that day, the talk show host announced he was expecting a new bundle of joy, his third child with Bell, taking to social media with a sweet video of the pair partaking in a maternity photoshoot.
DADDY DAYCARE? NICK CANNON EXPECTING THIRD CHILD WITH BRITTANY BELL, MAKING HIM A FATHER OF TEN
"Time stopped and this happened…,” Cannon captioned the adorable clip depicting him looking loved up with Bell, with whom he already shares five-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen.
Beyond his children with Bell and De La Rosa, Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and a son named Legendary Love who he welcomed with model Bre Tiesi earlier this summer.
Cannon’s son Zen, who he shared with Alyssa Scott, passed away in December 2021 at just five months old.
Earlier this summer, De La Rosa took to social media, revealing that she would also be adding to her brood.
NICK CANNON'S BABY MAMA ABBY DE LA ROSA IS PREGNANT! STAR IS QUIET ABOUT WHO THE FATHER IS
"IM PREGNANT,” the star wrote on June 3 alongside a photo of her seated in front of a set of balloons that read “baby.”
"Another set of twins?" she continued. "Follow me on ONLYFANS (LINK IN BIO)I'll be posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya'll are dying to know!"