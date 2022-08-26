'Gen 'C' Taking Over': Abby De La Rosa Jokes About Nick Cannon Expecting 10th Child

Mama’s got jokes!

Shortly after Nick Cannon revealed that he was expecting his tenth child on social media with model Brittany Bell on Thursday, August 25, it seems Abby De La Rosa, one of the TV personality’s former flames, had quite a bit to say about her ex’s baby news.

"Move over kardashians," she wrote alongside a reel from comic Brian Moller poking fun at Cannon’s latest addition. “Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy,” she quipped, adding several laughing emojis.