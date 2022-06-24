A touching tribute. On June 23, Nick Cannon and ex Alyssa Scott reunited to honor what would have been their baby boy Zen's 1st birthday.

In photos shared on social media, the two took part in a lighting ceremony to remember their "angel" and announced they launched a charity in his name. "Zen’s birth has now transformed into 'Zen’s Light.' We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world," they shared. "'Zen’s Light' mission is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need."