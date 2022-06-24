Gone But Not ForgottenNick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Celebrate What Would Have Been Late Son Zen's 1st Birthday: 'An Angel'
A touching tribute. On June 23, Nick Cannon and ex Alyssa Scott reunited to honor what would have been their baby boy Zen's 1st birthday.
In photos shared on social media, the two took part in a lighting ceremony to remember their "angel" and announced they launched a charity in his name. "Zen’s birth has now transformed into 'Zen’s Light.' We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world," they shared. "'Zen’s Light' mission is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need."
"Thank you for everyone who joined us at this inaugural event, specifically the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and our other beautiful partners," their joint message continued. "Can’t wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue grow to help find a cure for pediatric Cancer, further research and help console more families during difficult times."
Zen was just 5 months old when he passed away in December 2021 from brain cancer.
On his special day, the parents also shared a video of him sleeping in Scott's arms.
"Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love. I always try my best to remain positive but right now I can’t help but cry out 'it’s not suppose to be like this,'" she captioned the sweet clip. "In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will be the one to blow out his first candle. I will be wishing he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH."
Cannon is also a father to his and ex-wife Mariah Carey's 11-year old twins Moroccan and Monroe, in addition to sharing 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. But that's not all: he and Abby De La Rosa have 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and she's also pregnant with their third child together.
Model Brie Tiesi is expecting a baby with the comedian as well.