Daddy Daycare? Nick Cannon Expecting Third Child With Brittany Bell, Making Him A Father Of Ten
Looks like it's 10 kids and counting for Nick Cannon! The 41-year-old broke news of a newborn on the way with Brittany Bell via Instagram. This will be the third child Cannon shares with the model.
"Time stopped and this happened..." Cannon stated in the social media post's caption.
The clip showed fun and flirty shots of the rapper and his baby momma touching and loving on one another. However, Bell is not the only woman currently pregnant with a Cannon baby.
Abby De La Rosa is also expecting another child with the comedian after the pair welcomed twins back in June 2021.
NICK CANNON SAYS IT'S 'SAFE TO BET' HE'LL WELCOME THREE MORE CHILDREN THIS YEAR
Despite the size of his unconventional family, Cannon sees no issue with having as many children as he does.
"I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they're a great parent," the soon-to-be father of 10 recently expressed to sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson.
"My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone ... I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don't really choose who we love or where our emotions take us," shared Cannon as he dished on his romantic past.
Ironically, OK! reported Cannon making jokes about Elon Musk being a father of 10 last month.
NICK CANNON & BRIE TIESI SECRETLY WELCOMED THEIR BABY NEARLY 1 MONTH AGO — GET ALL THE DETAILS!
After the Tesla founder stated he was "doing [his] best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Cannon clapped back with his own take on the topic. "Right there with you my Brother!" stated the television personality.
Cannon frequently jokes about the number of children he has, and fans have just as frequently expressed concern about each child not receiving the quality time they deserve. However, one of the comedic actor's baby momma's had recently sided with Cannon's choices regarding how many children he wants to bring into the world.
"I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household? For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me," stated model Bre Tiesi.
The news of Cannon's tenth children being on the way comes after the heartbreaking loss of his 5-month-old child Zen — who he shared with Alyssa Scott — due to brain cancer last year.