Daddy Daycare? Nick Cannon Expecting Third Child With Brittany Bell, Making Him A Father Of Ten

Despite the size of his unconventional family, Cannon sees no issue with having as many children as he does.

"I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they're a great parent," the soon-to-be father of 10 recently expressed to sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson.

"My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone ... I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don't really choose who we love or where our emotions take us," shared Cannon as he dished on his romantic past.