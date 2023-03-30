Abby Lee Miller Believes Disgraced Star Todd Chrisley Won't Be Able To 'Survive' Prison: 'He's Very Bougie'
Abby Lee Miller, who previously went to jail for allegedly hiding more than $750,000, has a strong opinion on whether or not Todd and Julie Chrisley — who were sentenced to 12 and 7 years behind bars for running a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme, respectively — will be able to adjust to their new life behind bars.
"He's very bougie," the 57-year-old said in a new interview. "He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels."
However, "I think he'll do some trade outs, there's a way to survive in there," she noted.
The Dance Moms star, who was released from prison on May 25, 2018, said it was hard to be a famous figure while being locked up.
"When I went in, nobody even wanted to come to the front to get me," she stated. "There were volunteers that come and give you a tour and all that...no one would come except my dear friend, Michelle, who I still talk to at least once a week."
Miller also revealed she and Todd, 53, exchanged messages prior to him reporting to prison.
"I said, 'Be careful,'" she said of the advice she gave him.
Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley has given her fans update along the way about her brood.
"I will say it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair," she said about seeing him behind bars. "Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh.'"
Savannah is trying to remain positive during this difficult time.
"I know in my heart, who my parents are and that’s what brings me so much joy," she said on her "Unlocked" podcast. "In a way, I’m so blessed, and grateful all these other people get to experience the love of them."
"They're in there with people who are struggling," Savannah continued. "My mom’s the mom for those who haven’t had a mom, my dad’s in there for people who haven’t had a father figure… I’m blessed they get to be there for someone."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Miller.