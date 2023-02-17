Savannah Chrisley Reveals Disgraced Dad Todd Has Gone Grey Since Serving Prison Time: 'It's Really Weird'
Savannah Chrisley confessed that her father, Todd Chrisley, has undergone a surprising physical change since going to prison to serve out his 12-year sentence.
On the latest episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, Savannah admitted the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star's hair has gone grey after years of dying it blonde.
"I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair," she detailed her surprise at seeing her dad's appearance the last time she visited him behind bars. "Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh.'"
As OK! previously reported, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison — 12 years and 7 years, respectively — for tax evasion and tax fraud related crimes in November 2022. Despite admitting to struggling with her parents' legal drama, Savannah also opened up on staying positive throughout this difficult time.
"I know in my heart, who my parents are and that’s what brings me so much joy," she explained during her podcast. "In a way, I’m so blessed, and grateful all these other people get to experience the love of them."
"They're in there with people who are struggling," Savannah continued. "My mom’s the mom for those who haven’t had a mom, my dad’s in there for people who haven’t had a father figure… I’m blessed they get to be there for someone."
And Savannah's spirits have been even higher as her father continues to fight his sentence, noting that when visiting Todd, she felt "so much hope and so much restored strength."
"I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change," the reality television personality shared. "Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story."
This isn't the first time Savannah has opened up on her emotional journey since her parents' guilty convictions. In late December, the 25-year-old confessed she felt like she had started "grieving the loss" of her parents before they reported to prison.
"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she told her future sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, at the time. "Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive. I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me.'"
