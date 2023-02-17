Savannah Chrisley Reveals Disgraced Dad Todd Has Gone Grey Since Serving Prison Time: 'It's Really Weird'

"I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair," she detailed her surprise at seeing her dad's appearance the last time she visited him behind bars. "Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

As OK! previously reported, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison — 12 years and 7 years, respectively — for tax evasion and tax fraud related crimes in November 2022. Despite admitting to struggling with her parents' legal drama, Savannah also opened up on staying positive throughout this difficult time.