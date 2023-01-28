Everything To Know About Julie Chrisley's Life In Kentucky Prison: Phone Privileges, Meals, Chores & More

On January 12, Julie Chrisley reported to Kentucky's Federal Medical Center Lexington to serve out her seven-year jail sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 50, was sentenced in November 2022 after being found guilty that June, though she and husband Todd Chrisley — who will be behind bars at another prison for 12 years — maintain their innocence.

Scroll down to read up on everything we know about the matriarch's life in lockup.