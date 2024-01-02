'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Criticizes Britney Spears' 'Cringe' Choreography and Risqué Outfits: 'Pull Your Pants Up'
Abby Lee Miller is taking aim at yet another Hollywood superstar.
In a new interview, the Dance Moms alum criticized Britney Spears' endless string of dancing videos and offered a few tips on how the blonde beauty can improve on her craft.
Despite just wanting the best for the singer, Miller noted of her critique, "I cringe and I yell at her and then the whole world hates me, and then the world of Britney comes after me like I'm psycho. How dare I."
Miller, 58, recalled watching Spears in her prime, recalling, "I would say she performed like J.Lo. She was doing the knee slides and doing real athletic, real dancing."
"'Toxic.' I mean, any of those songs, even in her video ... the iconic schoolgirl outfit, coming down the hallway with the lockers. She was dancing and she could dance," she continued. "She was great. She was just great. Britney was adorable, great, confident and well taught."
Miller believes her choreography is suffering because "she was away from her dance teacher too long, that's number one. And number two is dance is a constantly evolving art form, so you have to continually stay with the trends."
- Abby Lee Miller Blasts Taylor Swift for Being 'Pigeon-Toed,' Says Boyfriend Travis Kelce Is a 'Much Better Dancer' Than the Pop Star
- Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She's Parting Ways With Infamous Pennsylvania Dance Studio
- Abby Lee Miller Says Former 'Dance Moms' Protégée Maddy Ziegler Is Not Welcome On New Show: 'It Is What It Is'
The TV star also ridiculed the pop music icon's risqué outfits, sharing, "I just want her to pull her pants up. The lower your pants are, the longer your body looks and the shorter your legs look."
"No torso. You want to be a head and neck and legs," she said. "So, she keeps pushing her pants down, making her body longer and her leg shorter. And I'm like, 'pull your pants up and make your legs look longer.'"
Miller went on to reveal that she's friends with Spears' old dance teacher Darni Fenerty, claiming it was the latter who "took her" to Star Search.
"And Britney won. After winning she had to shoot another episode right then. And she won. And she had to shoot another episode after that. So, my friend Darni went to Dillard's department store and bought her all these dresses and all these shoes to wear on Star Search," the dance instructor shared, noting Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, 68, sent her daughter to the show with just "one dress and one little pair of shoes."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Britney didn't have a lot of money when she was a young kid. They would go to rehearsal and if she had a dance class on Saturday and then rehearsal on Sunday, they didn't drive two hours back to their hometown and back again," Miller spilled. "They slept outside in the car in front of the studio. I know that for a fact, really."
Daily Mail interviewed Miller.