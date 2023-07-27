Abby Lee Miller Admits Vanna White Deserves Better After 'Wheel of Fortune' Snub

Abby Lee Miller thought Vanna White deserved a spot at the top of the pyramid after Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune last month.

During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, July 26, episode of Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson's "Undressed" podcast, the Dance Moms star dished her opinion on Ryan Seacrest's newly landed role as the host of the famed game show in the upcoming year.