Abby Lee Miller Admits Vanna White Deserves Better After 'Wheel of Fortune' Snub
Abby Lee Miller thought Vanna White deserved a spot at the top of the pyramid after Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune last month.
During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, July 26, episode of Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson's "Undressed" podcast, the Dance Moms star dished her opinion on Ryan Seacrest's newly landed role as the host of the famed game show in the upcoming year.
At first, Miller expressed excitement regarding Seacrest's new gig, however, when Atteu and Simpson pointed out White's worthiness of the role, she seemed to have a change of heart.
"Oh, no. She should get something besides turning those letters around," the television personality admitted of White — who started working at Wheel of Fortune in 1982 and recently celebrated her 40th anniversary as a hostess of the primetime game show series.
"I like him though," Miller said, noting she's still looking forward to watching Seacrest take over Sajak's position regardless of viewers mixed feelings.
After giving thought to the controversy, Miller decided she'd still put Seacrest and his new hosting position at the top of the pyramid despite White's snub from Wheel of Fortune executives.
Though White was left hurt after the American Idol host was granted the sought-after position, she remained a good sport about the situation, as OK! previously reported.
"She was honored to be in the running and is happy that Ryan got the gig. Vanna’s truly looking forward to working with Ryan," an insider dished, though she is still demanding a pay raise if producers want her to continue to co-host the show.
"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source spilled, noting White's request to earn at least $7.5 million for the next season, which is only half of Sajak's reported $15 million salary. "She feels like it's a statement for all women."
Wheel of Fortune drama ignited after Sajak announced his retirement in June, stating: "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months."