OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Abby Lee Miller
OK LogoNEWS

Abby Lee Miller Admits Vanna White Deserves Better After 'Wheel of Fortune' Snub

abby lee miller vanna white wheel of fortune
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 27 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Abby Lee Miller thought Vanna White deserved a spot at the top of the pyramid after Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune last month.

During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, July 26, episode of Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson's "Undressed" podcast, the Dance Moms star dished her opinion on Ryan Seacrest's newly landed role as the host of the famed game show in the upcoming year.

Article continues below advertisement
abby lee miller vanna white wheel of fortune
Source: UNDRESSED WITH POL' AND PATRIK

At first, Miller expressed excitement regarding Seacrest's new gig, however, when Atteu and Simpson pointed out White's worthiness of the role, she seemed to have a change of heart.

"Oh, no. She should get something besides turning those letters around," the television personality admitted of White — who started working at Wheel of Fortune in 1982 and recently celebrated her 40th anniversary as a hostess of the primetime game show series.

Article continues below advertisement
abby lee miller vanna white wheel of fortune
Source: ABC

"I like him though," Miller said, noting she's still looking forward to watching Seacrest take over Sajak's position regardless of viewers mixed feelings.

After giving thought to the controversy, Miller decided she'd still put Seacrest and his new hosting position at the top of the pyramid despite White's snub from Wheel of Fortune executives.

MORE ON:
Abby Lee Miller
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

abby lee miller vanna white wheel of fortune
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Though White was left hurt after the American Idol host was granted the sought-after position, she remained a good sport about the situation, as OK! previously reported.

"She was honored to be in the running and is happy that Ryan got the gig. Vanna’s truly looking forward to working with Ryan," an insider dished, though she is still demanding a pay raise if producers want her to continue to co-host the show.

Source: OK!

"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source spilled, noting White's request to earn at least $7.5 million for the next season, which is only half of Sajak's reported $15 million salary. "She feels like it's a statement for all women."

Wheel of Fortune drama ignited after Sajak announced his retirement in June, stating: "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.