Britney Spears Dances Her Troubles Away Despite Dad Jamie's Health Issues — Watch
Britney Spears remains unbothered!
The pop icon, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 17, to show off her signature dance moves to the sounds of "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William — weeks after her father, Jamie Spears, had his leg amputated.
"Last month … me, my tree, and my favorite polka dot top !!!! Footage I filmed I didn't know I had 🌷🌷!!! I love yall !!!!" the pop star wrote alongside the video of herself grooving to the Latin track in a white and pink crop top, black shorts and white boots.
The fun update comes as the patriarch, 71, recently had his leg removed after contracting an infection. Despite Jamie's current situation, the "Toxic" singer is still planning on going forward with the lawsuit against him.
"He hurt her in ways not imaginable, and regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive," the insider claimed of Britney — who recently shared a photo of her dad and her sons, Jayden James, 17, and Sean Preston Federline, 18.
"The only reason that Britney included this photo is that she loved the picture with her son. It had nothing to do with her dad or his health issues," the insider explained.
Jamie acted as Britney's conservator for nearly 13 years before she was set free in 2021. According to the chart-topper, her parents kept her under strict rules, which took away her freedom and pocketed any of the millions she earned.
"The legal case against Jamie is forging ahead as planned," the source confirmed about Britney seeking justice against Jamie.
In her bestselling book, The Woman in Me, the blonde beauty recalled the alleged torment her dad put her through while she was under his control. "When I got out, I started doing shows again in Vegas like nothing had happened," she wrote. "Part of that was because my father told me I had to get back out there, and part of it was because I was still so nice, so eager to please, so desperate to do the right thing and be a good girl."
"I'd been eyeballed so much growing up. I'd been looked up and down and had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," she penned in another section of the tell-all about how she rebelled. "But under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."