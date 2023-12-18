Britney Spears Dances Her Troubles Away Despite Dad Jamie's Health Issues — Watch

In her bestselling book, The Woman in Me, the blonde beauty recalled the alleged torment her dad put her through while she was under his control. "When I got out, I started doing shows again in Vegas like nothing had happened," she wrote. "Part of that was because my father told me I had to get back out there, and part of it was because I was still so nice, so eager to please, so desperate to do the right thing and be a good girl."

"I'd been eyeballed so much growing up. I'd been looked up and down and had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," she penned in another section of the tell-all about how she rebelled. "But under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."