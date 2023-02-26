What Is Blake Shelton's Net Worth? The Country Superstar Rakes In Quite A Fortune Every Year Thanks To 'The Voice' & Touring

Blake Shelton may be more interested in jeans and tractors than designer duds and luxury whips, but you'd never know it by looking at his bank account, as the singer's net worth is currently estimated to be $120 million.

While the star rose to fame via his country tunes, his long-running gig on The Voice turned him into a superstar and bonafide A-lister.

Scroll down to find out how Shelton made his fortune.