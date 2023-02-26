What Is Blake Shelton's Net Worth? The Country Superstar Rakes In Quite A Fortune Every Year Thanks To 'The Voice' & Touring
Blake Shelton may be more interested in jeans and tractors than designer duds and luxury whips, but you'd never know it by looking at his bank account, as the singer's net worth is currently estimated to be $120 million.
While the star rose to fame via his country tunes, his long-running gig on The Voice turned him into a superstar and bonafide A-lister.
Scroll down to find out how Shelton made his fortune.
According to Rolling Stone, the Grammy nominee quietly sold his music catalog for a cool $50 million, but he of course still earns a chunk of change every time he tours. In fact, Forbes estimated that pre-pandemic, he brought in around $1 million for every concert.
Shelton's biggest source of income is undoubtedly The Voice, where he's acted as a coach since the series' inception in 2011. It's reported the 46-year-old earns a jaw-dropping $13 million for each season, though he announced that Season 23, which premieres on Monday, March 6, will be his final hurrah.
The Oklahoma native made the announcement in October 2022, declaring, "this show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns," he continued, "and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."
The star has the best record on the music competition, with a singer from his team winning a total of nine times over the years.
Shelton has also earned paychecks from voiceover roles in animated flicks like The Angry Birds Movie. Plus, he and Carson Daly hosted the first 8-episode season of the game show Barmageddon, which debuted in December 2022.
The rest of the guitarist's finances come from his multitude of deals, as he has a clothing line with Land's End and has endorsed popular brands like Pepsi and Pizza Hut.