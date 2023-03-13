Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At Vanity Fair After-Party: Photos
No scandal here! Adam Levine couldn't keep his hands off his wife, Behati Prinsloo — six months after the singer, 43, fessed up to talking to other girls on social media despite being off the market.
In the photos, the duo, who got married in 2014, coordinated outfits, as the model, 34, sported a black sequin dress while the Maroon 5 rocker wore a black tuxedo at the Vanity Fair After-Party, which took place on Sunday, March 12, after the Oscars.
The two also had matching blonde hair for their night out on the town.
The couple, who share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, recently welcomed their third child in January, but they've yet to reveal the name.
Despite the cheating scandal rocking their world, the Hollywood stars are working out their issues and seem to be on good terms, as the Victoria's Secret Angel wrote on February 15, “🖤 VALENTINE’S DAY 🖤.”
As OK! previously reported, a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed she the "Payphone" crooner had been messaging her salacious messages on social media. Levine even told Stroh he wanted to name his third child after her.
"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," another alleged message to Stroh read. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."
The handsome hunk denied he ever cheated on Prinsloo, but he did admit to speaking with women online.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he stated in a social media post on September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate," he added. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Fortunately, it sounds like the mom-of-two is willing to move on from the drama.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider spilled. "All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again."