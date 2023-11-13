'Pathetic': Britney Spears' Manager Fires Back After 'SNL' Mocks Pop Star

"If they'd let me live my life, I know I would've followed my heart and come out of this the right way and worked it out," she wrote in the book. "Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father [Jamie Spears] and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick."

Spears even went into what she was feeling when she infamously shaved her head in 2007 and attacked a photographer with an umbrella. "Under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over," she wrote. "I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."