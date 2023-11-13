'Pathetic': Britney Spears' Manager Fires Back After 'SNL' Mocks Pop Star
Britney Spears' manager was not amused by Saturday Night Live's recent parody of the pop star.
Following Chloe Fineman's portrayal of the music icon during the Saturday, November 11, episode of the sketch comedy show, Cade Hudson took to Instagram to slam the actress and the show for making a mockery of Spears and her memoir, The Woman in Me.
"Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse," the member of the "Toxic" singer's team penned on Instagram on Sunday, November 12.
"No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… SNL is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe [Fineman] isn’t funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?" he continued.
In the sketch, Fineman's Spears revealed her other choices of celebrities who could have performed the audiobook for the tell all besides actress Michelle Williams, such as Martin Scorsese (as portrayed by guest host Timothée Chalamet), John Mulaney (Sarah Sherman), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Ego Nwodim) and Julia Fox (Fineman).
The bit comes as the Crossroads actress has been very vocal about how she's felt bullied by people for just being herself. "I wear my heart on my sleeve and I've had to learn the hard way … but I do know what it's like to feel tormented … bullied … and completely humiliated," she wrote in a recent Instagram caption.
"I did research about bullying and kids being mistreated at school," Spears continued before adding she “probably studied human emotion more than anyone on the planet.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Lucky" singer expressed intense emotions while writing her best-selling book, where she opened up about how she felt being trapped in her nearly 13-year conservatorship.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If they'd let me live my life, I know I would've followed my heart and come out of this the right way and worked it out," she wrote in the book. "Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father [Jamie Spears] and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick."
Spears even went into what she was feeling when she infamously shaved her head in 2007 and attacked a photographer with an umbrella. "Under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over," she wrote. "I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."