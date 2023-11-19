Mariah Carey Performs With Daughter Monroe, 12, at Star-Studded Holiday Concert After Praising Her Kids for Their Musical Talent
Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!
During her sold-out holiday show on Friday, November 17, in Los Angeles, Mariah Carey performed a duet alongside her daughter Monroe, 12.
Kim Kardashian — who attended the concert with her daughters, North and Chicago, and her niece Dream — shared a clip of the mother-daughter duo as they sang “Jesus Born on This Day” from Carey’s 1994 holiday album “Merry Christmas.” Kris Jenner and Nicole Richie were also in attendance at the star-studded event.
Mariah’s pride and joy also showed off her talents on the guitar during the performance of “Christmas Wrapping.”
As OK! previously reported, Mariah recently spoke about twins Monroe and Moroccan’s interest in being on stage.
The tweens, who Mariah shares with ex Nick Cannon, will be joining her during her Sunday, November 19, performance at the Billboard Music Awards.
"I love it," the 54-year-old said when asked about how she feels about her kids love for music. "I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them, you know what I mean? I'm not forcing them to do anything. I never say, 'You guys gotta do this,' you know?"
"It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me," she told Access Online.
"I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me, so I think she might have it together a little more than I do!" Carey said in a previous interview.
"Does your daughter have the octave whistle?" journalist Juju Chang queried, to which the mother-of-two responded, "I think she kind of has it, I think she just has to play with it."
Mariah then bragged that her offspring are "really talented across the board."
In another interview, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer discussed how she feels about the twins becoming teenagers soon.
"Don't rush all of our lives. They're still 12," she quipped with a laugh, noting that seeing them grow has been "actually really beautiful."
"They're good, nice kids," she raved. "They're kind-hearted people, and I really enjoy being around them and watching them grow up into the people that they're ultimately going to become."
The Queen of Christmas then confessed that her kids taste has changed over the years, noting that gifts have become more and more expensive.
"Everything is somehow technology driven, so it's not necessarily cheap. Not that I want it to be cheap, but like, you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else. But then they don't care about the other ones," she explained. "They live for the ones that are a little more on the expensive side."