Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul Refuses to Confirm Marriage Rumors After Singer Calls Him Her 'Husband'
"Rumour Has It" that Adele and Rich Paul secretly tied the knot, though neither of them will confirm!
During a guest appearance on the Monday, October 9, broadcast of CBS Mornings, Paul shied away from specifically addressing his relationship status with Adele, though he didn't hesitate to emphasize they are still going strong.
"She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other," the sports agent gushed of his girlfriend, whom he's been dating since May 2021.
"I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other," Paul continued, though he dodged admitting anything in reference to Adele recently referring to him as her "husband" during one of her concerts.
CBS Mornings host Gayle King tried to pry the response fans were hoping for out of Paul, asking if she could refer to the "Hello" singer as Mrs. Paul next time she sees her.
"You can say whatever you want," the 41-year-old replied.
Adele seemed to provoke these rumors herself when she nonchalantly talked about her "husband" after a fan tried to propose to her during one of her shows.
"You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight," the "Set Fire To The Rain" hitmaker, 35, quipped of Paul.
That wasn't the first time Adele fueled speculation the two had taken a further step in their relationship, either.
Last year, the Grammy winner looked stunning in attendance at the 2022 BRIT Awards, though her admirers couldn't seem to focus on anything other than the massive diamond ring on her finger.
The huge rock remained on her finger at one of her Las Vegas concerts an entire year later, though Adele ended up debunking engagement rumors a few months after, as OK! previously reported.
"Well! Well. Well, I’m not married," Adele claimed in August 2022. "I'm not married. I’m not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."
Regarding the sparkling piece of jewelry, the "When We Were Young" vocalist admitted: "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"
"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele continued, noting she'd even have children with the dad-of-three.
"I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas," said Adele — who shares her 10-year-old son, Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.
The best-selling artist divorced Konecki in March 2021 and went public with her and Paul's romance that summer.
Paul is the father of three kids, though his daughter Reonna is the only one he has publicly acknowledged.