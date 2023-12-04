8 Times Adele Hinted She Was Married or Engaged
February 8, 2022: Adele Sparked Engagement Rumors for the First Time
Less than a year after they started dating, Adele and Rich Paul sparked engagement rumors after the "Easy on Me" singer attended the BRIT Awards while donning a diamond ring on her ring finger. She paired it with Lorraine Schwartz drop diamond earrings.
Her representative confirmed she was wearing jewelry from the famed designer but not disclose whether she was engaged.
February 11, 2022: Adele Responded to the Buzz
A few days after the engagement rumors surfaced, Adele subtly responded to the buzz when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show. When asked about the diamond piece on her left ring finger, she answered, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?"
February 20, 2022: They Ignited More Rumors
The public had a clearer view of the assumed engagement ring during the NBA's All-Star Game. Adele and Paul sat courtside while holding hands as they watched the game, with eagle-eyed fans noticing the ring again.
September 2022: Adele Wore a Gold Ring
After her public appearances with the massive diamond ring, the engagement rumors escalated quickly and became marriage talks when the "Hello" singer wore a gold band during Beyoncé's 41st birthday.
Adele denied both claims a month before, telling Elle UK: "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married, I'm just in loooove!"
September 2023: She Said She Cannot Marry Her Fan
An audience member popped the question to the Grammy winner amid her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev., and she shocked everyone with her response afterward.
"You can't marry me, I'm straight my love," she declared. "And my husband's here tonight."
September 23, 2023: Marriage Rumors Reemerged
Adele dropped another hint when she spoke about Paul's love for football at her residency. She admitted to struggling in understanding the sports' rules.
"I just don't understand the game and it's so annoying because I'm actually quite a clever person," she said. "I'm not the greatest person, I'm not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it."
November 18, 2023: She Reportedly Confirmed Her Marriage
The "Set Fire To The Rain" singer appeared to have confirmed her marriage to Paul at Alan Carr's comedy gig in Los Angeles, Calif., on November 18. Two of the audience members informed Deuxmoi (via Page Six) that Adele shouted, "I did!" when Carr asked if anyone had recently gotten married.
"Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended," the insider said of Adele's confession.
November 22, 2023: Adele Flashed Her Ring Again
Adele sported her enormous ring while attending a Los Angeles Lakers game with Paul.
Amid the rumors, the sports agent previously told CBS Mornings their status.
"We're in a good space. Happy," he shared. "She's superb. We've been great for each other."