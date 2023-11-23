Adele Flashes Enormous Ring at Basketball Game With Rich Paul After Announcing She's Married: Photos
Did Adele just drop another hint she's married to Rich Paul?
On Wednesday, November 22, the "Hello" singer, 35, flashed her enormous ring while attending a Los Angeles Lakers game with the sports agent, 41. In new photos, the songwriter put her hand to her mouth as she showed off the bling. In other pictures, Adele used the long sleeve of her white sweater to hide the ring.
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner and Paul attended Alan Carr's comedy show on November 18 when she seemingly confirmed she and the founder of Klutch Sports Group got hitched.
"I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in L.A. tonight and Adele was in the audience," one eyewitness told DeuxMoi. "Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did.'"
Another spectator added, "When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled 'I did.' Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended."
"Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks,"they continued. "She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him — they’re best friends."
This is hardly the first time Adele has shared her relationship status. In September, while at her Las Vegas residency, she shut down a fan when they tried to win her over.
"You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight," the musical artist stated.
In 2021, Adele told Vogue and British Vogue that the two were good friends before they started dating.
"He's just so f------ funny," she said of meeting him at a party. "He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away."
"The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want," she added. "And I really know what I don't want."
Adele revealed Paul is different than her prior relationships.
"They'd find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together," she said. "Whereas he's not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it's consistent and considerate enough that I don't care who knows."