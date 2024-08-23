'Excited' Adele Planning 'Decent-Size' Wedding to Rich Paul in California With 'Second Celebration in England'
Do we hear wedding bells? Adele and Rich Paul are getting married!
Earlier this month, the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer finally confirmed she's a fiancée after keeping fans guessing for more than a year. Now, a source said wedding planning is officially underway!
"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," the insider recently spilled to a news publication. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."
Adele and the sports agent had been dating for more than three years before the award-winning artist confirmed they were engaged.
The "Hello" hitmaker revealed the big news while joking around with a fan who comedically asked for the English singer-songwriter's hand in marriage.
"I can't marry you, I'm already getting married," Adele declared, as she waved her left hand in the air as if to show off her lavish diamond ring.
The "Rolling in the Deep" vocalist and Paul first sparked engagement rumors in 2022, when she was seen with a shiny rock on her ring finger during an appearance at the BRIT Awards.
Adele responded to the speculation just days later, stating while on The Graham Norton Show: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?"
By 2023, Adele fully acted as if the couple had already said "I Do," as she referred to Paul as her "husband" during one of her Las Vegas residency shows after another fan tried proposing to the 16-time Grammy winner.
"You can't marry me, I'm straight my love," she declared. "And my husband's here tonight."
Adele later referred to herself as a wife while speaking to the crowd at one of her concerts about Paul's love for football.
"I just don't understand the game and it's so annoying because I'm actually quite a clever person. I'm not the greatest person, I'm not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it," she said.
Adele first met Paul while on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party years ago, but it wasn't until the summer of 2021 that their romance truly blossomed.
The "Easy on Me" singer was previously married to her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, though the duo split just one year after their 2018 nuptials.
Adele and Konecki had been together romantically since 2011, and share a son, Angelo, 11.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Adele's upcoming wedding plans.