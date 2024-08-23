'Excited' Adele Planning 'Decent-Size' Wedding to Rich Paul in California With 'Second Celebration in England'

Adele and Rich Paul's wedding will be one to remember!

Earlier this month, the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer finally confirmed she's a fiancée after keeping fans guessing for more than a year. Now, a source said wedding planning is officially underway!

Do we hear wedding bells? Adele and Rich Paul are getting married !

"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," the insider recently spilled to a news publication. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."

Adele and the sports agent had been dating for more than three years before the award-winning artist confirmed they were engaged.