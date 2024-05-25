Ailing King Charles 'Wanted' to Return to His Duties Amid Cancer Battle: 'It’s a Responsibility to Be in Public'
Though King Charles is battling cancer, he still wants to make sure he shows up and does his job.
“Charles wanted to return to public duties,” an insider dished. “He’s dutybound and feels it a responsibility to be in public — even when he’s not feeling 100 percent.”
As OK! previously reported, the monarch, 75, was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year after having prostate surgery.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Since then, Charles took some time to recuperate, but he's been seen out and about since then.
On May 13, Charles chatted with British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who spoke about undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer.
- King Charles Is Having 'Lengthy Discussions' About Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Royal Titles
- Sarah Ferguson Says 'Forgiveness Is a Great Thing' as Royal Feud Between Prince Harry and King Charles Goes On
- 'It's So Sad': Prince Harry's Snub of Longtime Pal Duke of Westminster Wedding Came as a Huge 'Shock' to Nobleman's Family
Mapplebeck told reporters he lost his sense of taste during the treatment, which the royal confirmed he experienced the same thing.
Though Prince Harry came to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in mid-May, he didn't get the chance to see his father, but it sounds like it was for the best as the King doesn't want to deal with his son's drama.
"The King is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do," Michael Cole told GB News. "At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset."
“It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do," Cole continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.