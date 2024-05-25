Ailing King Charles 'Wanted' to Return to His Duties Amid Cancer Battle: 'It’s a Responsibility to Be in Public'

Though Prince Harry came to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in mid-May, he didn't get the chance to see his father, but it sounds like it was for the best as the King doesn't want to deal with his son's drama.

"The King is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do," Michael Cole told GB News. "At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset."

“It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do," Cole continued.