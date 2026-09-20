or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell
OK LogoPolitics

Senator Claims He Had Lengthy Conversation With Frail Mitch McConnell After His Return to Capitol Hill

Image of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill following a months-long absence, with a fellow Republican senator describing their recent conversation as 'classic Mitch.'

Sept. 20 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell is back at work following a months-long absence from Capitol Hill, and one fellow Republican senator said the 84-year-old sounded like his old self.

Sen. Thom Tillis said he had a lengthy policy conversation with the Kentucky Republican after McConnell returned to the Senate this week following a 92-day absence that began after he was hospitalized in June.

Article continues below advertisement

Thom Tillis Says He Spoke With Mitch McConnell

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sen. Thom Tillis said he had a lengthy conversation with Mitch McConnell that quickly shifted from his health to policy and politics.
Source: MEGA

Sen. Thom Tillis said he had a lengthy conversation with Mitch McConnell that quickly shifted from his health to policy and politics.

Tillis said he spoke with McConnell on Thursday and initially spent only a few moments asking about his health.

According to the North Carolina senator, McConnell quickly shifted the conversation away from himself and toward politics and policy, including preserving the Senate filibuster and continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

Tillis described the conversation as "great" and characterized the exchange as "classic Mitch."

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Recently Returned to the Senate

Image of Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate in September after spending 92 days away from Capitol Hill.
Source: AP

Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate in September after spending 92 days away from Capitol Hill.

McConnell returned to Capitol Hill on Monday, September 14, after spending 92 days away from the Senate.

The Kentucky Republican arrived in a wheelchair and briefly addressed reporters before returning to legislative business. He said it was "time to get back to work" and mentioned priorities including the Farm Bill, NATO and Ukraine.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Was Hospitalized in June

MORE ON:
Mitch McConnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of The Kentucky Republican's lengthy absence began after he was hospitalized following a fall at his Washington D.C., home in June.
Source: AP

The Kentucky Republican's lengthy absence began after he was hospitalized following a fall at his Washington, D.C., home in June.

McConnell's lengthy absence began after he was hospitalized on June 14 following a fall at his Washington, D.C., home.

During his recovery, Republican colleagues said they spoke with McConnell by phone. Senate Majority Leader John Thune's office said in July that the two senators had a "lengthy and substantive conversation" covering several subjects, including national security.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Says He's Not Fully Recovered

image of Mitch McConnell said he is 'not quite back to 100 percent' and would continue undergoing physical therapy following his return.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell said he is 'not quite back to 100 percent' and would continue undergoing physical therapy following his return.

McConnell acknowledged upon returning to Washington that his recovery isn't complete.

In a statement, he said he is "not quite back to 100 percent" and would continue undergoing physical therapy on the advice of his doctors. He also told Thune he would try to be present when Republicans needed him for closely contested votes.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Has Returned to Senate Business

Image of Mitch McConnell resumed Senate business after returning to Washington and has said he won't seek reelection when his term ends.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell resumed Senate business after returning to Washington and has said he won't seek reelection when his term ends.

Since returning, McConnell has participated in Senate proceedings, including voting to advance the Farm Bill in committee and casting votes on the Senate floor. However, he missed two later votes on Thursday, and his office did not provide an explanation.

McConnell previously announced that he would not seek reelection when his current Senate term ends in January 2027.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.