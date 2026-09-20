Politics Senator Claims He Had Lengthy Conversation With Frail Mitch McConnell After His Return to Capitol Hill Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill following a months-long absence, with a fellow Republican senator describing their recent conversation as 'classic Mitch.' Taylor Camp Sept. 20 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mitch McConnell is back at work following a months-long absence from Capitol Hill, and one fellow Republican senator said the 84-year-old sounded like his old self. Sen. Thom Tillis said he had a lengthy policy conversation with the Kentucky Republican after McConnell returned to the Senate this week following a 92-day absence that began after he was hospitalized in June.

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Thom Tillis Says He Spoke With Mitch McConnell

Source: MEGA Sen. Thom Tillis said he had a lengthy conversation with Mitch McConnell that quickly shifted from his health to policy and politics.

Tillis said he spoke with McConnell on Thursday and initially spent only a few moments asking about his health. According to the North Carolina senator, McConnell quickly shifted the conversation away from himself and toward politics and policy, including preserving the Senate filibuster and continued U.S. support for Ukraine. Tillis described the conversation as "great" and characterized the exchange as "classic Mitch."

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Mitch McConnell Recently Returned to the Senate

Source: AP Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate in September after spending 92 days away from Capitol Hill.

McConnell returned to Capitol Hill on Monday, September 14, after spending 92 days away from the Senate. The Kentucky Republican arrived in a wheelchair and briefly addressed reporters before returning to legislative business. He said it was "time to get back to work" and mentioned priorities including the Farm Bill, NATO and Ukraine.

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Mitch McConnell Was Hospitalized in June

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Source: AP The Kentucky Republican's lengthy absence began after he was hospitalized following a fall at his Washington, D.C., home in June.

McConnell's lengthy absence began after he was hospitalized on June 14 following a fall at his Washington, D.C., home. During his recovery, Republican colleagues said they spoke with McConnell by phone. Senate Majority Leader John Thune's office said in July that the two senators had a "lengthy and substantive conversation" covering several subjects, including national security.

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Mitch McConnell Says He's Not Fully Recovered

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell said he is 'not quite back to 100 percent' and would continue undergoing physical therapy following his return.

McConnell acknowledged upon returning to Washington that his recovery isn't complete. In a statement, he said he is "not quite back to 100 percent" and would continue undergoing physical therapy on the advice of his doctors. He also told Thune he would try to be present when Republicans needed him for closely contested votes.

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Mitch McConnell Has Returned to Senate Business

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell resumed Senate business after returning to Washington and has said he won't seek reelection when his term ends.