Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'Can’t Get Enough' of Son Rocky: 'They Watch the Baby Sleep for Hours'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their newborn son, Rocky, a few months ago — and they still can't get enough of the tot!
The pair, who got married in 2022, held off on posting about him for quite some time, but on December 22, they finally gave fans a glimpse at their bundle of joy, which was always the plan, according to an insider.
“It really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus,” noted the source.
“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” said the insider. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."
Though the reality star, 44, shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and 9-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 rocker, 48, shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler, they are soaking in this time with Rocky, who was born in November 2023.
"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn. It’s all new again and they love it," the insider shared.
As OK! previously reported, the Poosh founder's pregnancy was anything but easy as she had to have emergency surgery in September 2023.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote at the time. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."
"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued of Kris Jenner, 68.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," admitted the mom-of-four. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."
