Alabama Barker's Most Controversial Moments: Her Lavish Christmas Gifts, Rap Career and More
Alabama Barker's Voice and Fashion Style Raised Eyebrows
In 2021, Alabama Barker received constant hate messages due to her voice and the way she dressed herself. Some social media users said she was "too grown for her age," criticizing her for her "inappropriate" style.
In response to her haters, Barker held an Instagram Live session in which she claimed she was considering leaving the platform because she was "fed up with people."
"There are certain people that can deal with it and I'm not one of them," she said of the insults she received. "I've dealt with it my whole life, it's old."
Critics Slammed Her Rap Career
Barker showed off her rapping skills in a May 2023 TikTok, delivering original rap lyrics like, "But listen who the f--- y'all talking to / I'm Alabama, get to know me, I might s--- on you."
Social media users commented negatively on the clip, saying the influencer "cannot buy a flow."
Alabama Barker's Revealing Dress Sparked Backlash
During a November 2023 outing, Barker grabbed attention when she donned a revealing dress that left little to the imagination.
"Self esteems drop every time I show up," she wrote in the caption of the since-deleted photo.
Instagram users immediately flooded her account with criticisms, arguing that Barker — who was 17 at the time — dressed "too much for someone her age." Others also noted underage kids "should not dress like this."
Did Alabama Barker Get Her Body Done?
In April 2024, internet trolls bashed Barker after she posted a series of sultry snaps featuring skimpy swimwear that almost exposed her modesty.
In the comments section of the carousel, haters accused the 19-year-old singer of having "plastic surgery on everything," while another slammed her for "editing her face."
The speculation intensified when she uploaded her bikini photos from a Bahamas vacation a few days later, flaunting her rear that ignited BBL rumors.
Barker later insisted she had no cosmetic work done on her body except a lip filler.
Alabama Barker Caused an Uproar Due to a Controversial Instagram Video
Barker triggered debates again when she was seen throwing cash into the ocean in an Instagram Story in June 2024.
"Wow if she was my daughter she would find out how hard she have to work to wake that money then donate ata shelter and also volunteer for 3 months Then interview her see if it got through to her," one said.
A second wrote, "Here I am trying to provide for my family while drowning in student loans and there's people without doing s--- just throwing away money."
Alabama Barker Sparked Concerns When She Carried Her Younger Brother
Prior to the singer's money-throwing incident, she caused a stir online when she carried her younger brother, Rocky Thirteen Barker, while sporting a sharp set of nails. Many followers slammed the young rapper as she could have harmed the baby's "fragile skin" with her "acrylics."
Alabama Barker Refused to Cast Her Vote
Before the 2024 presidential election, Alabama was lambasted for saying she would not cast a vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris because she "doesn't care."
"I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I've been seeing, and just like, I feel like, one of the voters is just a mess," she said. "I mean, one of the — sorry, one of the people, the runners, candidates. See, I'm telling you, I'm not educated. I'm a little bit stupid."
Online users slammed Alabama for acting entitled after seeing the footage.
"Alabama Barker pisses me tf off because what do you mean you're not ‘educated enough.' Are you f------ stupid? GET EDUCATED THEN B---- WHAT THE F---," one said, while a second user ranted, "Alabama Barker can educate herself on how to blackfish but can't educate herself on the government that affects the same Black women she tries to be like??? Weird but OK."
Alabama Barker Showed Off Her Christmas Gifts
On December 26, Alabama drew criticism after she showed off approximately $80,000 worth of Christmas presents, including a Prada purse, a black Hermes Birkin bag, a Dior bag and a Balenciaga tote, among others.
"I'm beyond grateful for my gifts and I just wanted to share this with you guys cause some people requested it, and I think it's a fun way to appreciate your gifts," said the blonde beauty.
Social media users criticized her, with most of them asking "What's your mom do for work?"
"Meanwhile im barely affording to stay in college😭," said one user.
Another added, "This haul would literally pay my mortgage and all my debt."