Alabama Barker's Most Controversial Moments: Her Lavish Christmas Gifts, Rap Career and More

In 2021, Alabama Barker received constant hate messages due to her voice and the way she dressed herself. Some social media users said she was "too grown for her age," criticizing her for her "inappropriate" style.

In response to her haters, Barker held an Instagram Live session in which she claimed she was considering leaving the platform because she was "fed up with people."

"There are certain people that can deal with it and I'm not one of them," she said of the insults she received. "I've dealt with it my whole life, it's old."