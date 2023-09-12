'Dancing With the Stars' Slammed for Casting 'Controversial and Trashy' Jamie Lynn Spears: 'Absolutely Not'

As for why she agreed to put her dance moves to the test, Spears explained: "I was offered an opportunity that is completely out of the ordinary of something I would normally ever do, but it’s during a time where my community #SAG & #WGA are on strike & all of us members are unable to work until we have reached a fair resolution."

"So if I’m able to use this unique opportunity to bring more awareness and to donate the salary I get for dancing each week back to the community who has given me so much, then it’s the least I can do💛🖤," the 32-year-old noted regarding the ongoing writers strikes, which first began in the beginning of May.