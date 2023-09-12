'Dancing With the Stars' Slammed for Casting 'Controversial and Trashy' Jamie Lynn Spears: 'Absolutely Not'
Jamie Lynn Spears has joined the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars — though fans of the competition series are far from thrilled.
"Decided to lace up my dancing shoes for a good reason🩰," the Zoey 101 star revealed via Instagram after dropping the news on the Tuesday, September 12, broadcast of Good Morning America.
As for why she agreed to put her dance moves to the test, Spears explained: "I was offered an opportunity that is completely out of the ordinary of something I would normally ever do, but it’s during a time where my community #SAG & #WGA are on strike & all of us members are unable to work until we have reached a fair resolution."
"So if I’m able to use this unique opportunity to bring more awareness and to donate the salary I get for dancing each week back to the community who has given me so much, then it’s the least I can do💛🖤," the 32-year-old noted regarding the ongoing writers strikes, which first began in the beginning of May.
"I could not ask for a better partner then [sic] @alanbersten to guide me through this adventure🕺🏻I’m not gonna lie, I’m scared, but I’m just gonna have fun and hopefully be able to give back in a meaningful way until we can ALL GET BACK TO OUR DAY JOBS💃🏼," Spears concluded, taking one last jab at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organization the labor dispute is against.
After Spears shared the news about joining the upcoming season of DWTS, social media users couldn't help but express their mixed reactions to the controversial contestant — who previously landed herself in headlines for alleged ill-mannered behavior toward Alexa Nikolas, her costar on Zoey 101 who has spoken out about her traumatic experiences as a child on the hit Nickelodeon series.
"They always have to cast one trashy [and] controversial person every season don't they," one person wrote via Twitter (recently renamed X) regarding ABC's dancing competition show, as another simply stated, "absolutely not lmao," and a third snubbed, "it should be called Dancing With the Bully then."
"Used to be a big fan of this show..until now," a fourth critic confessed, while a fifth wished, "hopefully she gets eliminated during week 1."
While a majority of reactions slammed the "horrible, horrible individual," fans of Spears slipped through the cracks of criticism to share their exciting emotions after hearing the news.
"Yesssss!!!!! Can’t wait!!! Been a fan of Jamie Lynn since Zoey 101," one admirer exclaimed, while another supporter said, "Yay. Love this pairing."