Britney Spears 'Isn't Thrilled' Jamie-Lynn Spears Joined 'DWTS,' Won't Be Watching Her Sister Compete
As Britney Spears tries to move forward as a single lady following her divorce from Sam Asghari, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is soaking up the spotlight by joining the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.
The Zoey 101 alum made the announcement earlier this month, much to her sibling's dismay.
"Britney isn't thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing with the Stars. She feels like it's bad timing, especially with the current situation she's dealing with in her split with Sam," one insider told a news outlet, referring to Asghari filing to end their 14-month marriage in August.
"She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings," the source added, referring to Britney's fallout with her parents. "She doesn't plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained."
Though Jamie Lynn, 32, hasn't been on good terms with her sister for years, she did subtly support the mom-of-two, 41, amid her split, as she "liked" an Instagram post about the breakup.
Still, that didn't do much to repair their broken bond, as insiders claimed the "Toxic" singer won't accept help from her relatives amid her divorce.
"Everyone is on board and poised to help her," a source explained. "But she’s not accepting it. Britney doesn’t trust them and thinks everyone wants to control her."
Nonetheless, Jamie Lynn admitted in a recent interview that the family tension makes her "sad."
"I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say," she explained. "I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing."
