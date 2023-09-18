OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears 'Isn't Thrilled' Jamie-Lynn Spears Joined 'DWTS,' Won't Be Watching Her Sister Compete

britney spears isnt thrilled jamie lynn spears dwts wont watching compete
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 18 2023, Updated 11:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

As Britney Spears tries to move forward as a single lady following her divorce from Sam Asghari, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is soaking up the spotlight by joining the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

The Zoey 101 alum made the announcement earlier this month, much to her sibling's dismay.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears isnt thrilled jamie lynn spears dwts wont watching compete
Source: mega

Jamie Lynn Spears will be working with Alan Bersten on 'DWTS.'

"Britney isn't thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing with the Stars. She feels like it's bad timing, especially with the current situation she's dealing with in her split with Sam," one insider told a news outlet, referring to Asghari filing to end their 14-month marriage in August.

"She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings," the source added, referring to Britney's fallout with her parents. "She doesn't plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @samasgahri/instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had a prenup when they married last summer.

Though Jamie Lynn, 32, hasn't been on good terms with her sister for years, she did subtly support the mom-of-two, 41, amid her split, as she "liked" an Instagram post about the breakup.

Still, that didn't do much to repair their broken bond, as insiders claimed the "Toxic" singer won't accept help from her relatives amid her divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears isnt thrilled jamie lynn spears dwts wont watching compete
Source: mega

Britney is not on good terms with her family members.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

"Everyone is on board and poised to help her," a source explained. "But she’s not accepting it. Britney doesn’t trust them and thinks everyone wants to control her."

Nonetheless, Jamie Lynn admitted in a recent interview that the family tension makes her "sad."

Article continues below advertisement

"I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say," she explained. "I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Entertainment Tonight reported on Britney's feelings over Jamie Lynn's DWTS gig.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.