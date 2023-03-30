Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer, Family Remains 'Very Hopeful': Source
Mama June's oldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, has been devastatingly diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.
The 28-year-old went to receive medical attention for stomachaches back in January. After a series of tests were conducted, the results confirmed cancer in her liver, kidney and lung, family sources revealed on Thursday, March 30.
Following her January diagnosis, Chickadee began chemotherapy treatment in February, and has already started to lose her hair due to the harsh side effects of the regimen, close insiders explained to a news publication.
Chickadee, her doctors and family members are patiently waiting to see how the mother-of-two responds to the chemo before proceeding with any further treatment plans, however, her loved ones remain "very hopeful" things will go well and she will fight to beat the cancer.
As the sister of childhood reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson undergoes a vigorous course of treatment to attack the spreading disease, her entire family has stepped up to not only help take care of her, but Chickadee's two daughters — Kaitlyn, 12, and Kylee, 7.
Chickadee reportedly shares Kaitlyn with her ex-boyfriend Caleb Clark, however, her biological father has never been confirmed.
The reality television personality shares her youngest daughter with ex-husband Michael Cardwell — whom she split from in 2017.
Chickadee later went Instagram official with her current boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, in 2019. Toney has also been by her side throughout the entirety of her difficult cancer journey thus far.
- Mama June Thanks 'Best Friend' Justin Stroud For 'Allowing Me To Experience True Love' In Sweet Wedding Anniversary Tribute
- One New Husband, Several Ex-Boyfriends: Inside Mama June's Lengthy Love Life
- Mama June Marries Justin Stroud For A Second Time As Feuding Daughters Reunite To Walk Her Down The Aisle: 'It Was Really Special'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Chickadee took to Instagram for the first time in more than eight months on Wednesday, March 29, just one day before news broke about her health woes.
"Well I ain’t posted here in a while. Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that’s going to happen hahah I love y’all and I hope y’all are having a good week #imback #2023 #tiktok," the daughter of Mama June and her ex-boyfriend David Dunn wrote alongside a selfie.
After learning about the upsetting cancer diagnosis, fans flooded Chickadee's comments section with uplifting thoughts.
"Sending prayers, love, and hugs. I'm sorry you're going through this. You're far too young 😢," one supporter wrote, as another added, "Praying for you, Anna. You might not know us but we know you and some of us have followed you since HBB. We are all praying so hard for you to beat this."
TMZ reported Chickadee's cancer diagnosis.