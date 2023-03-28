Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Apologizes For Changing Voice & Calling Herself 'Ghetto': 'I Wasn't Attempting To Offend Anyone'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has landed herself in hot water.
In a TikTok Live, the reality star attempted to poke fun at fans who called her "ghetto," but in doing so, she wound up offending so many followers that she issued an immediate apology.
"You know I'mma actually start talking like this, OK? Imma talk like this. 'Cause y’all think I so ghetto, Imma show y'all how f****** ghetto," she said, audibly changing her dialect. "Let me tell you, on this side we good baby. We good on this side baby. Let me tell you that."
After receiving swift backlash, the 17-year-old popped back on the social media app to apologize, clarifying, "I wasn't attempting to offend anyone!"
"I did this because people frequently comment on how 'ghetto' my speech is," she explained. "Which I feel in no way I do! I feel I am my own true self and if you don't like it you simply don't have to comment on it! I basically did this to troll everyone back that swears I'm trying to be something I'm not!"
"I was proving a point to the Karens that love having an opinion on everything!" the high school student added. "But if in any way I did disrespect anyone I apologize I never meant for it to come off like that it."
Thompson has been in the headlines on several occasions over the past few months for both good and bad reasons: while the Georgia native proudly debuted her weight loss after adopting a new routine and possible undergoing surgery — something she planned on doing — her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested on a DUI last month.
Thompson was in the passenger seat at the time when police ran his plates and noticed a warrant for his arrest, but Carswell, 21, first led cops on a car chase before he was apprehended.
The Toddlers & Tiaras alum hasn't commented on the incident, though according to the bio on her Instagram, they are still dating.
