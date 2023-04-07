Mama June Sheds Tears In Therapy Session With Daughters After They Haven't Spoken Since Honey Boo Boo's Custody Battle Began
Mama June has a lot of work to do!
On Monday, April 3, the trailer for Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis shows that June Shannon (a.k.a. Mama June) is attempting to mend her relationships with her daughters.
"You can’t even show up for your own f****** kids and you’re worried about a wedding," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, says to her mother after hearing the news that she was getting married. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, chimed in, saying, "I’m not going."
The teaser clip then reveals the girls have not spoken to Mama June in quite a while. "We haven’t talked to Mama since our court battle over Alana’s child support," Pumpkin states.
The mom-of-four was granted custody of Honey Boo Boo in June 2022, and the legal documents declared that Mama June must pay Pumpkin $800 per month for the 16-year-old’s care.
Following the lead-up explaining the family’s grievances, the video shows daughter Jessica Shannon, 26, as she shares the 43-year-old "very unexpectedly" asked them to join her in a weekend therapy session.
"Dr. Ish thinks we should do a therapy weekend with mama," Pumpkin explains. "Actions speak louder than words."
The footage then cuts to their session with Dr. Ish in dramatic fashion. The physician states the brood could face "new beginnings or new endings," depending on how their sessions go. "She’s disappointed me so much," Honey Boo Boo admits, to which Mama June replies, "I do miss y'all, I do."
By the end of the session, the film displays the whole family in tears amid their emotional conversation.
Mama June tied the knot with Justin Shroud in May 2022, and the pair had both a private and public ceremony. The upcoming season centers around the mother-of-four’s wedding plans after her daughters were not invited to the pair’s original marriage ceremony.
"We didn’t know about it," Pumpkin told a news outlet in July 2022. "I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked."
Season 6 will also highlight Pumpkin’s struggle as she raises her four children — and Honey Boo Boo — with hubby Joshua Efird; the pair share kids Stella, 4, Bentley, 1, as well a two newborn twins.