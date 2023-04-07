Mama June Sheds Tears In Therapy Session With Daughters After They Haven't Spoken Since Honey Boo Boo's Custody Battle Began

"You can’t even show up for your own f****** kids and you’re worried about a wedding," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, says to her mother after hearing the news that she was getting married. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, chimed in, saying, "I’m not going."

The teaser clip then reveals the girls have not spoken to Mama June in quite a while. "We haven’t talked to Mama since our court battle over Alana’s child support," Pumpkin states.