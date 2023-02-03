Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shares How Pre-Weight Loss Photo Shoot Helped Her 'Love My Body More'

Though Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson just debuted a slimmed down look, the TV sensation proved she found the confidence to love herself at any size when she posted footage from a "body empowerment photoshoot" she did "almost a year ago" to the day.

Her Instagram upload from Wednesday, February 1, debuted the pics, in which she and a few other women worked the camera while revealing their biggest physical insecurities.