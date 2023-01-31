OK Magazine
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confidently Shows Off Cute New Look After Dramatic Weight Loss — See Pics!

honeyboo pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 31 2023, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Work it, smoochie! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is rocking a leaner look this year, debuting a slimmed down physique on Instagram.

On Monday, January 30, the reality star posted a few snaps of her new appearance, sassily captioning the pics, "They say they don’t f**k with me, but i say they can’t f**k with me 😘!"

honeyboo ig
Source: honeybooboo/instagram

The photos depicted the 17-year-old out on the town dressed in a red bodysuit and black pants, which she topped off with a light wash denim jacket. Thompson, who had her blonde locks straightened, added black and red sneakers, a tiny purse and some jewelry, but the best accessory was her confident smile.

Her loved ones and fans couldn't get over the unexpected social media upload, with aunt Jo Shannon commenting, "So beautiful ❤️."

"Look at you… You look amazing," declared one admirer, with another writing, "You look so pretty ❤️ and you losing that weight girl."

honeyboo ig
Source: @honeybooboo/instagram

It's unclear if the weight loss is due to a new routine or surgery, though as OK! previously shared, her manager, Gina Rodriguez, revealed this past summer that Thompson was planning to go under the knife alongside boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

"Alana and Dralin have been losing weight on their own but feel this will help them lose more and keep it off," she explained to an outlet, noting the star decided on a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve from weight loss doctor Steven Batash.

MORE ON:
Alana Thompson
honeyboo ig
Source: @honeybooboo/instagram

Her goal was to hit 150 lbs., as she weighed around 275 lbs. last year. She was supported by sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, who became her guardian after their mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, grew distant and addicted to drugs.

The siblings' relationship with Shannon is still rocky despite her recovery, and though the matriarch missed the TV sensation's birthday last year, she honored her with an emotional Instagram post, where she apologized for all the pain she's put the family through.

"I know there is a lot to be worked on and work through but I have confidence that [I] will," Shannon concluded her message to Thompson. "Love you ... happy bday."

