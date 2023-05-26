Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Admits She Was 'in a Really Bad Deep Depression' During Years-Long Custody Battle Between Mama June and Lauryn Efird
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is keeping it real, admitting she was not in a good place mentally during the years-long custody battle between her mom, Mama June Shannon, and sister Lauryn Efird.
“[Fourteen to] 16 was probably some of the toughest years of my life [sic],” the reality star, 17, shared said in a TikTok video from her high school graduation on Wednesday, May 24. “I had doubts that I would never even graduate. I was in [a] really bad deep depression throughout those years and honestly didn’t know what to do.”
“Today I look at myself and I realize that I’m actually at peace with my life right now, I’m so happy I can literally say that I graduated high school with a 3.0 [and] in [August] I will be going to my dream college to be a neonatal nurse," she gushed.
The Toddlers & Tiaras alum is headed to Regis University after receiving “a $21,000 scholarship.”
“God, I’m so proud of myself … I’m not crying you are,” she stated.
Back when Alana was 14 years old, her mother was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, leading her to move in with her sister Lauryn.
In December 2021, Lauryn filed for custody, and a judge awarded her sole custody of the teenager. Meanwhile, June had to pay $800,000 in child support per month.
Despite the drama, it looks like June and Alana are in a good place.
During Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, June admitted she missed Alana.
June was able to mend her relationships with her daughters, as she recently attended Alana's high school graduation on May 20.
"I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME," the matriarch exclaimed in a social media post.
"This hasn’t been a easy road to get where we are today and y’all will see all of that during this season that y’all are watching of our show now but today was all about Lana and just the family and VERY SMALL AMAZING GROUP that we have around us that has became family and that we know we can count on to be there to show up at any time again WTG Lana," June added.