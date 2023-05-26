Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Admits She Was 'in a Really Bad Deep Depression' During Years-Long Custody Battle Between Mama June and Lauryn Efird

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is keeping it real, admitting she was not in a good place mentally during the years-long custody battle between her mom, Mama June Shannon, and sister Lauryn Efird.

“[Fourteen to] 16 was probably some of the toughest years of my life [sic],” the reality star, 17, shared said in a TikTok video from her high school graduation on Wednesday, May 24. “I had doubts that I would never even graduate. I was in [a] really bad deep depression throughout those years and honestly didn’t know what to do.”