Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Is 'Probably Doing Drugs Again' in Shocking Sneak Peek of New Show
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird (née Shannon) voices her concerns about her mother "Mama June" Shannon's erratic behavior in a sneak peek for the upcoming Friday, May 12, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.
"She’s probably doing drugs again for sure," Pumpkin tells sister Jessica and her husband, Josh, who are both in the room with her.
"I’ve had my time with it. I’ve done told you how I felt," Josh replies. "I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t want to be a part of it."
Pumpkin appears to ignore his comments and reiterates that she believes her mother is "definitely" on drugs again, to which Jessica promptly agrees, "Oh, definitely."
Later in the sneak peek, the 23-year-old mom-of-four — who shares Ella Grace, Bentley Jameson and twins Stella Renae and Sylus Ray with Josh — pointed out that if she isn't on drugs, she could possibly be going to hospitals due to her addiction.
"You can’t expect to do a stupid amount of drugs within less than a year and not expect some kind of repercussion behind that," she adds, before noting that regardless of what is going on with her mother at the moment, her behavior still "lands on us."
Mama June has struggled with substance abuse for years, leading Pumpkin to eventually take custody of her youngest sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
As OK! previously reported, June recently admitted in an interview that she deeply regretted her addiction and the exorbitant amount of money she spent on it.
"I think about a lot of things I could do with that money. My husband tells me all the time that I can’t dwell on it," she said at the time. "I don't remember a lot of that time frame. Just bits and pieces and stuff. But the biggest, stupidest thing I’ve done is spend that much money on drugs."
However, June claimed she's since changed her ways so much so that she's actually "penny-pinching" now.
"Justin tells me I'm a money hoarder," she joked.
